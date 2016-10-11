TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2016.

-- Achieved record sales of $23.2M, up 27% from Q3 2015. -- Closed the acquisition of the assets of Teledyne Printed Circuit Technology (PCT) -- Completed equity raise to support above acquisition, issuing 3.45M common shares

"The third quarter of 2016 saw record sales for FTG", stated Brad Bourne, President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, "These record sales are enabling us to report strong earnings while still investing in our future. In the quarter, we closed our second acquisition of the year. In both cases, the acquisitions increase our access to key new markets and customers. Our intention is to transition the work to existing FTG facilities and rapidly drive up our utilization rates thereby maximizing future profits."

Third Quarter Results: (three months ended Aug 26, 2016 compared with three months ended Aug 28, 2015)

Q3 2016 Q3 2015 ------------------------------ Sales $23,187,000 $18,227,000 Gross Margin 5,011,000 5,109,000 Gross Margin (%) 21.6% 28.0% ------------------------------ Operating Earnings (1): 2,307,000 2,314,000 - Net R&D Investment 748,000 1,482,000 - Bargain Purchase Gain (5,578,000) - - Restructuring Expense 3,245,000 - - Foreign Exchange loss (gain) 13,000 (874,000) Net Earnings before Tax 3,879,000 1,706,000 - Tax Expense 383,000 69,000 - Non-controlling Interests 11,000 1,000 ------------------------------ Net Earnings After Tax $3,485,000 $1,636,000 ------------------------------ Earnings per share - basic $0.17 $0.09 - diluted $0.15 $0.08 Year-to-Date Results: (nine months ended Aug 26, 2016 compared with nine months ended Aug 28, 2015) YTD 2016 YTD 2015 ------------------------------ Sales $59,881,000 $53,303,000 Gross Margin 13,623,000 13,081,000 Gross Margin (%) 22.8% 24.5% ------------------------------ Operating Earnings: (1) 5,754,000 5,163,000 Net R&D Investment 2,272,000 3,601,000 Bargain Purchase Gain (7,189,000) - Restructuring Expense 3,915,000 - Foreign Exchange Loss (Gain) 318,000 (1,777,000) Net Earnings before tax 6,438,000 3,339,000 Income Tax 1,136,000 213,000 Non-controlling Interests 17,000 11,000 ------------------------------ Net Earnings after tax $5,285,000 $3,115,000 ------------------------------ Earnings per share - basic $0.27 $0.17 - diluted $0.25 $0.15 (1) Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation's shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation's method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in the third quarter of 2016 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

-- Began the transition of PhotoEtch customers and activity to other FTG Aerospace sites -- Closed the acquisition of the assets of Teledyne PCT -- Raised new equity via the issue of 3.45 million shares at $2.00 per share, less expenses -- Announced a new contract to supply cockpit products for a US military simulator program, a PhotoEtch customer -- FTG Aerospace Chatsworth was selected as a top performing supplier by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics -- Entered into an agreement to license the eSurface technology as a semi additive manufacturing process for certain advanced technology printed circuit boards

For FTG, overall sales increased by $5.0M or 27% from $18.2M in Q3 2015 to $23.2M in Q3 2016. Both business segments contributed to the growth. Revenues benefited from the PhotoEtch acquisition which closed on March 18th and contributed $1.8M in incremental sales during the third quarter as well as the Teledyne PCT acquisition closed on July 8th and contributed $3.5M in the quarter. Excluding the acquisitions, revenues were down $0.3M or 2% compared to Q3 2015.

The Circuits Segment sales were up $0.8M or 5.8% in Q3 2016 versus Q3 2015. On a year-to-date basis, Circuits sales were up $1.0M or 2.6%. The Teledyne PCT acquisition revenue is approximately 20% Circuits.

For the Aerospace segment, sales in Q3 2016 were $8.5M compared to $4.3M in the same quarter last year resulting in a 96% growth rate. Included in the Q3 2016 results are $1.9M in sales from the acquisition of PhotoEtch and $2.8M from Teledyne PCT. Year-to-date Aerospace sales were up $5.5M or 43%.

Gross margins in Q3 2016 were down $0.1M compared to Q3 2015. Margins were essentially flat from the existing FTG sites before increased expenses related to lower R&D efforts are Circuits Chatsworth and lower deferred development costs at Aerospace Toronto which resulted in higher cost of sales. At the PhotoEtch site, margins were essentially zero and at Teledyne PCT they were approximately 15%.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG for trailing twelve months is $9.9M.

The following table reconciles EBITDA(2) to the net earnings for Q3 2016 and trailing 12 months.

Trailing 12 Q3 2016 Months ------------------------------ Net earnings $3,496,000 11,724,000 Add: Interest 77,000 877,000 Income taxes/ITC/JV 220,000 (5,296,000) Depreciation/Amortization 808,000 2,563,000 ------------------------------ EBITDA $4,601,000 $9,868,000 ------------------------------ (2) EBITDA is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation's shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit after tax at FTG in Q3 2016 was $3.5M compared to a net profit of $1.6M in Q3 2015. This improvement is the gain on the purchase of Teledyne offset by the restructuring charge and by lower foreign exchange gains.

The Circuits segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $2.5M in Q3 2016 compared to $2.1M in Q3 2015.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs increased to $2.0M versus $0.0M in Q3 2015. The results benefited from the gain on the acquisition, offset by a restructuring charge for the acquisitions of both PhotoEtch and Teledyne PCT. Costs related to the development of the C919 cockpit assemblies and one new program were treated as deferred development and not expensed, but in both cases the activity in the quarter was significantly reduced due to customer requested delays on the programs.

As at Aug 26, 2016, the Corporation's net working capital was $22.1M, an increase of $7.0M over year end 2015, primarily due to the assets acquired from PhotoEtch and Teledyne PCT.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Wednesday October 12, 2016 at 1:30 pm (EDT) to discuss the results of Q3 2016.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 416-340-2220 OR 1-866-225-2055 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until October 26, 2016 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, Pass Code 4501417.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Hudson, New Hampshire and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation's industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional information can be found at the Corporation's website www.ftgcorp.com

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) August 26, November 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 3,097 $ 3,160 Accounts receivable 18,005 12,987 Taxes receivable 140 231 Inventories 21,122 11,122 Prepaid expenses 1,386 979 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43,750 28,479 Non-current assets Plant and equipment, net 8,287 5,644 Deferred income tax assets 1,505 2,876 Investment tax credits receivable 7,235 6,736 Deferred development costs 691 387 Intangible assets, net 5,181 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets $ 66,649 $ 44,222 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 5,070 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,372 10,970 Provisions 394 366 Customer deposits, net of deferred development 315 1,044 Current portion of long-term bank debt 1,511 1,058 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21,662 13,438 Non-current liabilities Long-term bank debt 6,197 4,234 Deferred tax payable 1,555 1,460 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 29,414 19,132 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Retained earnings $ 6,913 $ 1,628 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 701 (233) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7,614 1,395 Share capital Common shares 18,972 13,075 Preferred shares 2,218 2,218 Contributed surplus 8,388 8,373 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders 37,192 25,061 Non-controlling interest 43 29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 37,235 25,090 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity $ 66,649 $ 44,222 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) August 26, August 28,August 26, August 28, (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales $ 23,187 $ 18,227 $ 59,881 $ 53,303 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales Cost of sales 17,567 12,620 44,609 38,781 Depreciation of plant and equipment 609 498 1,649 1,441 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total cost of sales 18,176 13,118 46,258 40,222 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 5,011 5,109 13,623 13,081 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Selling, general and administrative 2,595 2,663 7,905 7,493 Research and development costs 818 1,552 2,482 4,023 Recovery of research and development costs (70) (70) (210) (422) Recovery of investment tax credits (152) - (499) - Depreciation of plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets 184 36 282 118 Interest expense on short-term debt 31 7 51 34 Interest expense on long-term debt 46 89 130 273 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 13 (874) 318 (1,777) Bargain purchase gain (5,578) - (7,189) - Restructuring expenses 3,245 - 3,915 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total expenses 1,132 3,403 7,185 9,742 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 3,879 1,706 6,438 3,339 Current income tax expense 15 9 46 33 Deferred income tax expense 368 60 1,090 180 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total income tax expense 383 69 1,136 213 Net earnings $ 3,496 $ 1,637 $ 5,302 $ 3,126 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to: Non-controlling interest $ 11 $ 1 17 11 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity holders of FTG $ 3,485 $ 1,636 5,285 3,115 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.25 $ 0.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- August August August August (Unaudited) 26, 28, 26, 28, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings $ 3,496 $ 1,637 $ 5,302 $ 3,126 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified to net earnings in subsequent periods: Foreign currency translation adjustments (100) 56 688 937 Net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges 143 (425) 324 (1,655) Tax impact (36) - (81) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 (369) 931 (718) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income $ 3,503 $ 1,268 $ 6,233 $ 2,408 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to: Equity holders of FTG $ 3,493 $ 1,267 $ 6,219 $ 2,395 Non-controlling interest $ 10 $ 1 $ 14 $ 13 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nine months ended August 26, 2016 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG ----------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) Opening (in thousands of Canadian Common Preferred Retained Contributed dollars) Shares Shares Earnings Surplus ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, November 30, 2015 $ 13,075 $ 2,218 $ 1,628 $ 8,373 Net earnings - - 5,285 - Stock-based compensation - - - 35 Common shares issued on exercise of share options 78 (20) Common shares issued 5,819 - - - Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - Net unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax impact - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, August 26, 2016 $ 18,972 $ 2,218 $ 6,913 $ 8,388 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nine months ended August 28, 2015 Attributed to the equity holders of FTG ----------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------- (Unaudited) Opening (in thousands of Canadian Common Preferred Retained Contributed dollars) Shares Shares (Deficit) Surplus ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, November 30, 2014 $ 12,681 $ 2,218 $ (7,909) $ 8,411 Net earnings - - 3,115 - Stock-based compensation - - - 39 Common shares issued on exercise of share options 188 - - (45) Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - Net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges - - - - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, August 28, 2015 $ 12,869 $ 2,218 $ (4,794) $ 8,405 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nine months ended August 26, Attributed to the equity 2016 holders of FTG ------------------------- ------------------------- Accumulated (Unaudited) Other Non- (in thousands of Canadian Comprehensive controlling Total dollars) Income (Loss) Total interest equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, November 30, 2015 $ (233) $ 25,061 $ 29 $ 25,090 Net earnings - 5,285 17 5,302 Stock-based compensation - 35 - 35 Common shares issued on exercise of share options - 58 - 58 Common shares issued - 5,819 - 5,819 Foreign currency translation adjustments 691 691 (3) 688 Net unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax impact 243 243 - 243 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, August 26, 2016 $ 701 $ 37,192 $ 43 $ 37,235 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nine months ended August 28, Attributed to the equity 2015 holders of FTG ------------------------- ------------------------- Accumulated (Unaudited) Other Non- (in thousands of Canadian Comprehensive controlling Total dollars) Income (Loss) Total interest equity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, November 30, 2014 $ (312) $ 15,089 $ 15 $ 15,104 Net earnings - 3,115 11 3,126 Stock-based compensation - 39 - 39 Common shares issued on exercise of share options - 143 - 143 Foreign currency translation adjustments 935 935 2 937 Net unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments designated as cash flow hedges (1,655) (1,655) - (1,655) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, August 28, 2015 $ (1,032) $ 17,666 $ 28 $ 17,694 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- August August August August (Unaudited) 26, 28, 26, 28, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following: Operating activities Net earnings $ 3,496 $ 1,637 $ 5,302 $ 3,126 Items not affecting cash: Non-controlling interest share of net (earnings) (11) (1) (17) (11) Stock-based compensation 11 13 35 39 Effect of exchange rates on US dollar debt (22) 40 (132) 172 Depreciation of plant and equipment 640 522 1,734 1,523 Amortization of intangible assets 154 12 198 36 Amortization of deferred financing costs 3 7 8 21 Deferred income tax expense 403 60 1,465 180 Investment tax credits (recovery) (152) - (499) - AMIS interest accretion - 84 - 252 Amortization of government assistance - (113) - (339) Decrease (increase) in net unrealized loss on derivative - financial instruments designated - as cash flow hedges 107 (426) 1,126 (961) Net change in non-cash operating working capital (5,891) 1,120 (12,897) (78) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1,262) 2,955 (3,677) 3,960 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing activities Additions to plant and equipment (3,373) (278) (4,502) (945) Additions to intangible assets (4,340) - (5,280) - Additions to deferred development costs (292) (120) (303) (236) Additions to deferred financing costs (11) - (11) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (8,016) (398) (10,096) (1,181) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash flow from operating and investing activities (9,278) 2,557 (13,773) 2,779 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing activities Increase in bank indebtedness 1,550 - 5,070 - Proceeds from long-term bank debt 3,390 - 3,390 - Repayments of long-term bank debt (300) (479) (842) (1,221) Proceeds from issue of Common shares 5,851 62 5,876 143 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10,491 (417) 13,494 (1,078) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow 113 (42) 216 (41) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net increase (decrease) in cash flow 1,326 2,098 (63) 1,660 Cash, beginning of the period 1,771 203 3,160 641 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash, end of period $ 3,097 $ 2,301 3,097 $ 2,301 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosure of cash payments Payment for interest $ 77 $ 17 $ 181 $ 57 Payments for income taxes $ - $ 1 $ 14 $ 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

