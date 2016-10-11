

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch brick-and-mortar grocery stores.



The company aims to build small stores, internally known as Project Como, would sell produce, milk, meats and other perishable items that customers can take home, a WSJ report says, citing people familiar with the matter.



Customers can also order peanut butter, cereal, and other goods with longer shelf life for same-day deliver using their mobile phones or touch screen devices around the store.



Amazon is also looking to open drive-in locations where customers will be able to pick online grocery orders.



