Strukton Rolling Stock and AmePower have signed a cooperation agreement to develop the US market for traction Inverters. The companies trust that, by working together, they will be able to help public transport companies refurbish their fleet or build new rolling stock in the most sustainable, flexible and efficient way. They are both dedicated to deliver tailor-made products and services and go for optimal customer satisfaction.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161011006732/en/

Strukton Rolling Stock and AmePower have signed a cooperation agreement to develop the US market for IGBT based traction Inverters. The companies trust that, by working together, they will be able to help public transport companies refurbish their fleet or build new rolling stock in the most sustainable, flexible and efficient way. They are both dedicated to deliver tailor-made products and services and go for optimal customer satisfaction. (Photo: Business Wire)

The two companies have been working together for several years, bringing Strukton's experience in GTO to IGBT conversion to the US market. Among the highlighted projects are a high power electric locomotive upgrade and the refurbishment of the propulsion system of the A650 heavy rail trains of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA), which Talgo was recently awarded.

Strukton Rolling Stock specializes in power electronics for rolling stock and has projects world-wide. In the US market, Strukton successfully equipped the airport shuttles at O'Hare airport in Chicago with new propulsion systems in 2007 and prolonged the life of the vehicles with 20 years by doing so. Martien Janse, managing director at Strukton Rolling Stock: "The US has great public transport systems, both light rail and heavy rail. We can deliver experience built up during our long history of rolling stock refurbishment projects to guarantee a long life-span of the many fleets in operation in the US."

AmePower specializes in supplying components like IGBTs and GTOs, building assemblies and repairing services for propulsion inverters. They are operating in different areas, including Transportation and Mining. AmePower's managing director Luis Contreras is happy to join forces with Strukton: "We know the US market and have 20 years of experience in power electronics, but Strukton Rolling Stock brings additional experience in the specialized field of railways. And they are particularly good at bringing flexibility and sustainability through a cutting edge and modular technology and best of all, Buy America Act compliant."

Strukton Rail in North America

The cooperation with AmePower is one of the first steps of Strukton Rail in the North American market. For rolling stock customers, the company delivers propulsion and auxiliary (related) systems for all types of rolling stock. Strukton's experience is not just in new IGBT based Propulsion Inverter but also in GTO to IGBT retrofits as well as replacement of obsolete traction inverters. They provide solutions for an ample spectrum of vehicles like Light Rail Vehicles (LRV), Heavy Rail Vehicles (HRV) all the way to locomotives.

About AmePower

AmePower is a DBE, MBE, WBE and WOSB certified engineering company established in 2002 with more than 20 years of combined experience in Power Electronics Solutions. The company has been supporting innovative OEM designers as well as end-users and repair centers worldwide. AmePower's headquarters is based in Miami, Florida where they build assemblies, provide repair services, stock key power electronics components and offer replacement for obsolete IGBTs. AmePower's main market is traction inverters for the mass transportation and the mining industry. www.AmePower.com

About Strukton Rolling Stock

Strukton is passionate about technology, focusing on rail and civil engineering works and technology-driven specialist fields. Strukton's mission is to contribute to the quality and safety of rail transport, road infrastructure and technical systems and buildings. Strukton offers an increasing number of specialist services on the global market. The company has some 6,500 employees and an annual revenue of EUR 1.9 billion.

Strukton Rolling Stock, a subsidiary of Strukton Rail, is one of the few train-manufacturer-independent suppliers of power electronics, providing custom-made solutions all over the world for refurbishment projects and new built train series. It is Strukton Rolling Stock's mission to make existing and new rail vehicles more sustainable and cost effective. www.struktonrollingstock.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161011006732/en/

Contacts:

AmePower

Luis Contreras, 305-594-0722