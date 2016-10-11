

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued public health alert for a rotisserie chicken salad sold at Costco's Lynnwood store that is possibly linked to cases of salmonella.



The chicken salad item for this public health alert was produced August 26 through September 2, 2016. The product was sold directly to consumers who shopped at Costco Store #1190 in Lynwood, Washington.



Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.chickensalad-101116.jpg



