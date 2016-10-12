Hong Kong Masterclass to Consider Corporate Risk Management Opportunities Across Asia

HONG KONG, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Guernsey is to host its first insurance masterclass in Hong Kong on 4 November 2016.

Guernsey, which is well-known in the western world for being the leading captive insurance domicile in Europe, is now looking to share its expertise with contacts across Asia. The masterclass follows the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with both the China Captive Alliance and the Kashgar Government by Guernsey representatives in June this year. Both agreements set out a statement of intent to facilitate captive insurance market development initiatives between the parties, international communication, financial innovation and information sharing.

The Hong Kong masterclass, which takes place at the PwC Executive Conference Centre in Central, will feature two panel discussions, one on captive insurance and the other on employee benefit trusts (EBTs), that will look at the risk management impact of global developments on innovation and growth in these sectors.

Dominic Wheatley, Chief Executive of Guernsey Finance, said: "Guernsey is Europe's number one captive insurance domicile and is perfectly placed to share the expertise it has gained from more than 50 years of providing financial services. There is plenty that Asia's developing and evolving captive insurance sector can learn from Guernsey in this area and we hope that our event will offer guidance and insight into the possible use of captive insurance companies by Asian corporations.

"As Asia becomes more exposed to international management practices, recognition of the economic efficiency of insurance and the financial efficiency of formal risk management, risk transfer and risk financing models will increase."

The event is expected to appeal to insurance managers, risk managers, HR directors, finance directors, lawyers and accountants operating in Hong Kong or Asia.

The first panel session will examine the benefits of EBTs, how they meet the diverse needs of multinationals and their internationally mobile employees and Guernsey's role in the world of international employee benefits. The second panel session will consider the benefits of captive insurance companies, challenges associated with international captive programmes, local issues of domestic Asia captives and Guernsey's position as a leading captive insurance domicile.

Moderators for the panel sessions: are Nick Griffin, Chief Commercial Officer, Generali Worldwide, and Dr Andy Sloan, Director of Financial Stability & International Policy, Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Panellists include: Charne Van Biljon, Assistant Legal Counsel, Sovereign Group; Pasquale Gorrasi, Director, Generali Employee Benefits; Caroline Bradley, Deputy Director of Banking and Insurance, Guernsey Financial Services Commission; Geoffrey Cao, Executive Director, Captive Website of China; Charles Scott, Managing Director, ARM; and Rex Ho, Partner, PwC.

Sponsors of the masterclass are ARM and Generali. Registration will take place from 4.30pm and the event will commence at 5pm.

For further information or to book a delegate place please visit the event website. Alternatively, contact Vicky Richardson by email vicky@weareguernsey.com or telephone +44 (0) 1481 720071.

Notes to Editors:

Guernsey Finance is the promotional agency for the Island's finance industry internationally.