

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release August figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Machine orders are expected to fall 4.6 percent on month and rise 7.9 percent on year after climbing 4.9 percent on month and 5.2 percent on year in July.



Japan also will see preliminary September numbers for machine tool orders; in August, orders fell 8.4 percent on year.



Australia will provide August data for credit card balances and also see October results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac.



Card purchases were worth A$23.6 billion in July, while balances were at A$51.3 billion. The consumer confidence index picked up 0.3 percent in September top a score of 101.4.



Malaysia rill release August data for industrial and manufacturing production; in July, they were up 4.1 percent on year and 3.3 percent on year, respectively.



