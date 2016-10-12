Haig Club Clubman Single Grain Scotch Whisky Redefines the Rules of Whisky in Partnership with David Beckham

LONDON, October 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the announcement of Haig Club Clubman earlier in the year, the first TV advertisement for the new Single Grain Scotch Whisky from the House of Haig hastoday beenunveiled,marking the official launch of thenewbrandvariant.

The film entitled "Make your own rules" is a vibrant, bold and edgytake ontraditionalScotch whiskyetiquette. Featuring brand partner David Beckham, the advert playfully redefines and reimagines the stereotypical expectations of when, where and how peopleshouldenjoy whisky.Anarrative of conventional rulesarounddrinkingwhisky isjuxtaposed against striking visual montages of lively and stylish momentsamongst friendsthatturntheold fashionedview of whisky on its head.The energy, flair and free-spirited fun of the advert confidently defines Haig Club Clubman as a whisky where the normal rules don't apply.

"Our first advert for Haig Club Clubman aims to disruptpeople'spre-conceivednotions aroundwhisky," commented Ronan Beirne, Global Marketing Director for Haig Club. "With Haig Club Clubman, we arepurposefully and assertivelyinviting consumersto make their own ruleson how to enjoy thisversatileScotch whisky. This progressive approachaligns with our long termambition torecruit new whisky drinkersby breaking downthebarriers for entry,continuing to drive the vibrancy and relevancy of the category."

Directed byIconoclast'scritically acclaimed director Nima Nourizadeh, the filmartfullydeliversa contemporary, up-tempo and dynamic viewshowcasingHaig Club Clubmanas a modern and stylishwhisky for enjoying wherever, whenever. Nima commented ""This film embraces a whisky that is reaching out to the next generation of whisky drinkers. It juxtaposes stuffyrules with fresh alternativesto capturethe Haig Clubman spirit to socialise and celebrate with whisky your own way."

Within the advert, brand partner David Beckham is pictured playing cardsand watching filmswith friends on a rooftop against the London skylineand in a barenjoying Haig Club Clubman with cola, the recommendedserve.Beckham commented,"The advert for Haig Club Clubman feels really special asit's different to what you would expectfrom a whisky, especially onewithso muchheritagebehind it.With Haig Club we have always aimedto shake things up, and it was fantastic working with Nima to bringour unique approachto life.With Clubman, we want to highlight that thereis no right or wrong way to enjoy whisky, as long as you enjoy it, that'sall that matters."

The Haig Club Clubman advert television commercial can be viewed on YouTube at http://www.YouTube.com/HaigClub and will appear on television and in out of home advertising within the same week.

Haig Club invites people to drink responsibly with style and in moderation. Responsible drinking is an integral part of the Haig Club philosophy and as part of his partnership with the brand, David Beckham supports this philosophy and our shared belief in quality over quantity.

Haig Club Clubman(£25 / 70cl)is a modern and stylish Single Grain Scotch whisky that has been matured exclusively inAmerican Oak casks that formerly held bourbon to delivera light, sweet taste and a smooth, clean finish. Haig Club Clubman is currently available in shops and bars across the UK. Further markets will be the subject of future announcements

