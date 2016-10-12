Capstone Mining Reports Fatality at Cozamin Mine in Zacatecas, Mexico

VANCOUVER, Oct. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) is saddened to report that a fatal accident occurred at its Cozamin Mine on Monday, October 10, 2016. A miner was struck by a piece of mobile equipment in transit in the Mala Noche Footwall Zone area. He was transported immediately to a hospital in Zacatecas where he later passed away.

"Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to our miner, his family, and our entire team at Cozamin," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "This is a tragic accident."

Cozamin's management team temporarily suspended operations, which will resume later today. Capstone remains committed to the highest safety standards at all of its operations.

AboutCapstone Mining Corp.

