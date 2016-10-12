IDTechEx Research Announces New Report on Electric Vehicles

BOSTON, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

IDTechEx Research, a leading provider of independent market research, business intelligence and events on emerging technology announces the availability of a new report,Electric Vehicles Change the World 2017-2037.



(Logo:http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140310/673848)



Electric vehicles have gone from curiosities to being a frequent news item and, if you live in Norway or the Netherlands, something you see often. However, that is nothing compared to EVs shaking the foundations of society over the coming decade, from robot agriculture and delivery drones to almost free travel in sunny countries and virtually eliminating air pollution.

Electric Vehicles Change the World 2017-2037provides ten year forecasts for units sold and market value, and twenty year technology roadmaps using facts-based forecasting. It is a sign of the times that this report contains barely a word from its predecessor one year ago: it is almost entirely researched in 2016. Only IDTechEx forecasts in 46 categories alongside detailed technological roadmaps based on intense travel and conference schedules executed by expert analysts.

A major focus of this unique overview report is the vehicles themselves, from personal manned multicopters to e-buses straddling traffic, showing the gaps in the market. The report prioritises commercial success factors and provides detailed statistics to support informed action plans.

The key enabling technologies for the future are also covered. These are changing radically with new forms of reversing motor generators, energy harvesting and electrical recuperation among those coming to the fore. Uniquely, this report takes a fresh, unbiased look at all the vehicle categories and technology options, most of which are subject to disruptive change. Included is a league table of the top 13 manufacturers in EVs land, water and air with many famous names absent and little known names in there, including seven companies not in the top 13 three years ago.

Unlike some, IDTechEx is not uniformly enthusiastic about everything. Indeed certain technologies are calculated to be squeezed out to become merely niche activities. In this report IDTechEx looks at where, when and why.

This new report is available for order on the IDTechEx website athttp://www.IDTechEx.com/ev. Learn more aboutIDTechEx here.

IDTechEx provides companies with tools that can assist them in making essential strategic decisions in emerging technologies. IDTechEx offers research reports, subscriptions, consultancy, introductory services and events.

Contact:

Alison Lewis

Marketing Manager, Reports

a.lewis@IDTechEx.com

http://www.IDTechEx.com

twitter.com/IDTechEx

UK: +44-(0)1223-810290

