TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down 2.2 percent on month in August, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.



That topped expectations for a decline of 4.6 percent following the 4.9 percent increase in July.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders jumped 11.6 percent - also exceeding expectations for 7.9 percent following the 5.2 percent gain in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX