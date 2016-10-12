SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Fuji Xerox Singapore, a leading provider of quality document services and communications, showcased its Smart Suite cloud solutions today at Cloud Expo Asia 2016, which was held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Targeted at small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Smart Suite offers growing enterprises a nimble and hassle-free way to store, share, manage and print documents; from anywhere.

"Especially in Singapore's competitive business landscape, businesses of all sizes must evolve to accelerate workflow and boost agility, while reducing any unnecessary costs," said Adeline Goh, Head of Product Marketing at Fuji Xerox Singapore. "With Fuji Xerox's Smart Suite range of cloud solutions, businesses can access corporate-oriented task items from any of their internet-enabled devices from anywhere."

Event attendees this year also gained insights into levelling the business landscape with cloud services, and gaining a competitive edge through the Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Data.

Speaking at the one of the track sessions was Mr. Leon O'Reilly, General Manager for Marketing, Regional Solution Centre for Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific; who shared how cloud services align with an SME's business objectives, and how they may implement the solutions to quickly reach new global customers, while offering convenience and value.

Furthermore, Mr. Michael Chong, General Manager, Innovation Office, Fuji Xerox discussed the barriers to adopting IoT and Smart Data solutions faced by enterprises, along with practical ways to overcome these challenges, as exemplified by real-life scenarios and experiments.

Smart Suite transforms the office Multifunction Device (MFD) into a powerful gateway to cloud services, and provide SMEs a hassle free way to migrate to cloud. The solutions include Smart Share, Smart Print, Smart Connect, and Smart Report.

"Apart from increasing print efficiency, the suite's Smart Report function enables employees to view and optimize how print, scan, copy and fax services are being utilized," said Ms. Goh. "Fuji Xerox's SME Smart Suite creates a seamless experience between the physical and digital workplace, which supports today's mobile, digitally savvy worker. More importantly, printing costs are streamlined throughout the office, as print volumes decrease and minimal IT resources are required -- with less than two staff required, and no IT admin personnel."

