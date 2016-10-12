

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan fell 2.2 percent on month in August, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 872.5 billion yen.



That topped expectations for a decline of 4.6 percent following the 4.9 percent increase in July.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders jumped 11.6 percent - also exceeding expectations for 7.9 percent following the 5.2 percent gain in the previous month.



The total number of machinery orders, including those volatile ones for ships and from electric power companies, fell 0.5 percent on month and gained 2.1 percent on year to 978.8 billion yen.



Manufacturing orders slid 4.0 percent on month but gained 2.0 percent on year to 353.1 billion yen in August, while non-manufacturing orders fell 1.9 percent on month and jumped 19.6 percent on year to 514.9 billion yen.



Government orders skidded 15.7 percent on month and gained 9.2 percent on year to 246.0 billion yen. Orders from overseas gained 6.8 percent on month and fell 13.9 percent on year to 773.8 billion yen. Orders from agencies lost 3.3 percent on month and added 5.7 percent on year to 114.9 billion yen.



For the third quarter of 2016, core machine orders are forecast to have climbed 5.2 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year.



