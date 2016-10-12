

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, climbing almost 80 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,065-point plateau, although the rally may stall on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to disappointing quarterly results and a decline in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the insurance companies.



For the day, the index advanced 17.11 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 3,065.25 after trading between 3,048.02 and 3,066.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 10.31 points or 0.51 percent to end at 2,043.69.



Among the actives, China Life added 0.32 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.29 percent, China Shenhua gained 0.84 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dipped 0.22 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks moved sharply lower on Tuesday, more than offsetting the strength in the previous session.



The Dow tumbled 200.38 points or 1.1 percent to 18,128.66, while the NASDAQ plunged 81.89 points or 1.5 percent to 5,246.79 and the S&P 500 slumped 26.93 points or 1.2 percent to 2,136.73.



The sell-off reflected a bad reaction to earnings news from Alcoa (AA), with the aluminum giant slumping by 11.4 percent after the company reported Q3 earnings and revenues that missed estimates.



The release of results from Alcoa is seen as the unofficial start of earnings season, with financial giants Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) due to report their results this week.



A pullback by the price of crude oil along with an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar also weighed on the markets. Crude oil for November delivery slid $0.56 to $50.79 a barrel after ending Monday's session up $1.54 at $51.35 a barrel, the highest closing level since July of 2015.



