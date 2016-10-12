

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) has priced the cash tender offers under its plan announced on 26 September 2016 to reduce gross debt by up to $3 billion.



Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc and Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited have made cash tender offers to purchase up to approximately $1.5 billion of the outstanding securities. The Offer is part of Rio Tinto's ongoing capital management plan.



The consideration payable in connection with the Offer by Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc has been set at $1,076.38 for its 3.500 per cent Notes due 2022 and $1,046.37 for its 2.875 per cent Notes due 2022. The Total Consideration payable by Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited has been set at $1,182.45 for its 9.000 per cent Notes due 2019, $1,065.10 for its 3.500 per cent Notes due 2020, $1,095.48 for its 4.125 per cent Notes due 2021 and $1,082.05 for its 3.750 per cent Notes due 2021, in each case per $1,000 principal amount of Securities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX