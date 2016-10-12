

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) Google has acquired FameBit-- a technology platform company that helps creators and brands find and work with each other through sponsorships and paid promotion.



The company believe that Google's relationship with brands and YouTube's partnerships with creators, combined with FameBit's technology and expertise, will help increase the number of branded content opportunities available, bringing even more revenue into the online video community.



FameBit said it will remain a standalone operation for now.



