

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) is considering a bid for Performance Sports Group Ltd., the embattled maker of the Bauer and Easton brands, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Brookfield has accumulated a 13.2 percent stake in the Exeter, New Hampshire-based company in recent months, setting the stage for a formal takeover bid for the company, the report said.



Performance Sports said in a statement that while the company have had discussions with certain interested parties and stakeholders, no agreement has been reached with a third party.



PSG closed Tuesday's regular trading at $3.95, up $0.36 or 10.03 percent.



