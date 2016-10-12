

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Less than a week after raising $3 billion in a private debt sale, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) returned for another $1.5 billion, offering yields that were more than twice what it paid to borrow a year ago, Bloomberg reported.



The report noted that the German lender issued the debt to mostly the same investors who bought last week's offering. But it paid a slightly smaller premium this time around, with the deal priced at 290 basis points above borrowing benchmarks. The premium on the October 7 sale was 300 basis points.



The debt offering was the first for Deutsche Bank after the U.S. Justice Department demanded $14 billion to settle claims that it misled investors over mortgage-backed securities before the American housing crisis.



