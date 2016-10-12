

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market retreated on Wednesday after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, with the weak lead from Wall Street and lower crude oil prices denting investor sentiment. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 77.06 points or 0.45 percent to 16,947.70, off a low of 16,848.15 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, Canon is down 0.4 percent and Sony is lower by 0.7 percent, while Toshiba is rising more than 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing 0.3 percent, while Honda is up 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is adding 0.2 percent, while SoftBank is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is down 0.4 percent and JX Holdings is declining 0.3 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent.



Among the other major decliners, Denka Co. is losing 5 percent, JFE Holdings is down almost 5 percent and DeNA Co. is declining 4 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan fell 2.2 percent on month in August, coming in at 872.5 billion yen. That topped expectations for a decline of 4.6 percent following the 4.9 percent increase in July. Japan will also see preliminary September numbers for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 103 yen-range on Wednesday. On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday, partly reflecting a negative reaction to earnings news from aluminium giant Alcoa. A pullback by the price of crude oil along with an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar also weighed on the markets.



The Dow tumbled 200.38 points or 1.1 percent to 18,128.66, the Nasdaq plunged 81.89 points or 1.5 percent to 5,246.79 and the S&P 500 slumped 26.93 points or 1.2 percent to 2,136.73.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures slipped on Tuesday amid doubts over whether OPEC and Russia will truly curb production as agreed upon last week. WTI crude declined $0.56, or 1.09 percent, to close at $50.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



