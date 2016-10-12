MyanmarWater 2016, Co-located with Renewable Energy Myanmar 2016 Continued its Momentum towards Improving and Developing Myanmar's Water and Energy Infrastructure

YANGON, Myanmar, Oct. 12,2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of MyanmarWater 2015, the Myanmar's leading water event is back with more participating companies to showcase their latest technology and innovations at Myanmar Event Park (MEP) Yangon from 20-- 22 October 2016. The MyanmarWater 2016 and Renewable Energy Myanmar 2016 is supported by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation (MONREC), Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation, Yangon City Development Committee (YCDC), Myanmar Engineering Society (MES), Green Building Committee (BEI) Myanmar, PERDASAMA Muda National and Malaysia Photovoltaic Industry Association (MPIA). The event is accompanied with a free-to-attend Conference and Technology Symposium in water and wastewater management as well as renewable energy and energy efficiency technology. The conference will be held on the same venue at Myanmar Event Park (MEP) from 20-- 22 October 2016.

This year, MyanmarWater 2016 is proud to receive the continued support from TSS Tokyo Ltd as the gold sponsor of MyanmarWater followed by Manila Water Company Inc., and Authentic Production Co., Ltd as the Silver sponsors and Supreme Water Doctor Group as bronze sponsor. "Manila Water is proud to support MyanmarWater as the economic drivers for Myanmar's water and wastewater industry. It is a win-win situation for us to showcase our products and technology to Myanmar's government, business leaders and communities," says Mr. Michael Rico, Business Development Manager, Manila Water Company Inc.

MyanmarWater 2016 is one of the flagship water event of UBM Asia and it is expected to bring together more than 200 participating companies from 16 countries with 5,500 attendees including the industry experts, decision makers, professionals from water and wastewater management, consultants, contractors and others. The 4th edition of MyanmarWater will continue to provide a platform for all key industry players and thought leaders in the water sector to meet with potential business partners and set up global alliances. "Given our commitment to the economic development of Myanmar and the overall wellbeing of its people, MyanmarWater 2016 is specially designed to address the future challenges of water safety and innovative solutions related to water and sanitation planning, with a clear motive to lead Myanmar toward a sustainable water future", says Mr. M. Gandhi, Managing Director of UBM (ASEAN BUSINESS), UBM Asia.

Co-located with the 2nd edition of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Myanmar, The Myanmar's leading Renewable Energy event is a B2B tradeshow with a uniquely clear focus on the spectrum of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency solutions and innovations. The renewable energy event will showcase the latest ideas, technology and solutions including the hydropower & wind, solar thermal & PV, biomass, biogas, biofuel, geothermal and more.

Admission is free. If you wish to visit MyanmarWater 2016, kindly log-on to www.myanwater.com or to register for Renewable Energy Myanmar 2016, log-on to www.renewableenergymyanmar.com.

UBM is the organiser of MyanmarWater 2016.

About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

UBM Asia is Asia's leading exhibition organiser with a track record of 30 years and operates from its offices in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines with over 70 events in the region. UBM Asia organises the leading water event ASIAWATER (Malaysia, 10 - 12 April 2018) together with the water series event inVietWater (Vietnam, 9 - 11 November 2016) Water Philippines (Philippines, 22 - 24 March 2017) and ThaiWater (Thailand, 7 - 10 June 2017). Apart from that, Renewable

Energy Myanmar is part of the UBM successful series of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency event in ASEAN region which include Renewable Energy Vietnam (Saigon, 9- 11 November, 2016), Renewable Energy Philippines (Manila, 22 - 24 March, 2017), Renewable Energy Asia (Bangkok, 7- 10 June, 2017), Renewable Energy India (Greater Noida, 20- 22 September, 2017) and Renewable Energy Myanmar (Yangon, 26 - 28 October, 2017).

