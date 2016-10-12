Conviva Brings Online Video Quality Intelligence to Perform Group's DAZN Streaming Service





Live sports streaming service leverages Conviva's technology to deliver industry-leading viewer experiences

FOSTER CITY, California, Oct. 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Conviva, the leader in OTT experience management for the world's top media companies, today announced leading digital sports content and media company Perform Group is using Conviva's technology to provide global video intelligence for new live sports streaming service DAZN.

DAZN utilizes Conviva Insights to provide the in-depth metrics and analytics it needs to control its video delivery for a high quality of experience (QoE). With Conviva Experience Insights, DAZN has access to real-time diagnostics and alerts to identify potential issues and improve overall quality, providing a consistent quality of viewing experience across connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and game consoles. Conviva's Precision enables DAZN to seamlessly manage complex workflows for its online video distribution, optimizing the best delivery path, whether it's a CDN resource or different bitrate, for each unique viewer.

"At DAZN we put sports fans at the heart of what we do. This approach dictates that we provide viewers with an unparalleled streaming experience, offering unlimited access to watch a wide array of live and on demand sports on most connected devices and at an affordable monthly price," said Ben Lavender, chief product officer at DAZN. "Conviva's global video intelligence and optimization tools have equipped us with strategic business intelligence to seamlessly rollout DAZN and consistently ensure the highest quality at any given moment, on any CDN."

Ahead of the launch in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan, DAZN leveraged Conviva's Experience Benchmarks to streamline its strategic planning process and estimate key performance indicators. With Experience Benchmarks' detailed global publisher data, sophisticated filtering capabilities and world-class visualization, DAZN structured optimal relationships with CDNs and other partners and identified the mix of experience KPIs to provide customers with the best QoE.

With global streaming information from over 50 billion views per year across 2 billion devices, Conviva enables publishers to see every single viewer's QoE, benchmark it against consumer expectations and industry standards and then automate adjustments to improve quality. The result is increased engagement, greater brand affinity and a more profitable online video business.

"Achieving broadcast quality is especially critical for sports streaming as every second of the viewing experience counts," said Dr. Hui Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Conviva. "Our technology enables publishers to monitor, benchmark and optimize customer engagement with total, granular control over each subscriber's viewing experience."

About Conviva

Conviva partners with top-tier media companies and premium OTT video broadcasters and operators like HBO, ESPN, Sky and Sony to deliver optimized viewing experiences that maximize customer engagement. The Conviva Intelligent Control Platform helps providers meet and exceed ever-changing audience expectations for video experience, across a multi-screen viewing environment. Using a unique real-time map of the Internet video delivery ecosystem, the platform provides 360-degree visibility across all users, maximizes picture fidelity, and eliminates playback delays and interruptions. Multi-dimensional reports and analyses of the top-tier OTT market, based on Conviva's tracking of 50 billion streams annually, enable data-driven decisions, supporting successful development of market-leading services. Conviva is based in Silicon Valley with offices in New York and London. Please visit us at www.conviva.com and follow us on Twitter @Conviva.

About DAZN

DAZN is a live sports streaming service that allows fans to watch their sport, their way, live or on-demand. With access to the world's best sports fans can watch their favourite teams, leagues and players anytime, anywhere, for one simple, affordable monthly price and with no long-term fixed contract. DAZN has over 8,000 live events a year and features the widest array of live sports ever offered on one TV service. DAZN has the ability to play, pause and rewind anytime with no commercial interruptions and no long-term commitments.

DAZN is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan on most connected devices including Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. DAZN is a part of Perform, a leading global sports media group. Visit http://media.dazn.com/en/ for more information.

About Perform Group

Perform is a leading digital sports content and media group. Our mission is to connect the world of sport by supplying some of the quickest, most detailed and most engaging content, managing a network of wholly-owned global media brands and delivering premium sports content directly to fans.

Our B2B brands do this by contributing to one of the world's most comprehensive sports content collections and distribution operations, servicing global customers in the broadcast, digital media and bookmaking industries. By investing in and developing our own media brands, we create destinations in which global advertisers and brands can engage with a huge worldwide audience of sports fans across all types of digital platform.

Most recently, Perform has been working on the launch of DAZN, a new live sports streaming service. Visit http://www.performgroup.com/ for further information.

Perform Group is majority-owned by Access Industries, a privately-held US industrial group with global strategic investments in four key sectors: natural resources and chemicals; media and telecommunications; technology and e-commerce; and real estate. Access Industries was founded in 1986 by its Chairman, Len Blavatnik, a major American industrialist and philanthropist. For more information, visit www.accessindustries.com.