

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Wednesday, tracking the negative lead overnight from Wall Street and European markets amid uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election, disappointing corporate earnings results and a decline in the price of crude oil.



Investors are also cautious ahead of the release of minutes of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later in the day, which may shed some additional light on the outlook for monetary policy.



The Australian market is declining, tracking the weak cues from Wall Street as well as the fall in commodity prices.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 39.30 points or 0.72 percent to 5,440.50, off a low of 5,433.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 39.10 points or 0.70 percent to 5,523.10.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent, Santos is lower by more than 2 percent and Oil Search is down 2 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is declining almost 3 percent, Rio Tinto is lower by more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is falling more than 3 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is declining 2 percent after gold prices edged lower overnight.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank is down 0.4 percent, National Australia Bank is declining 0.6 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia is edging down 0.05 percent, while Westpac is edging up 0.07 percent.



Commonwealth Bank said that current chairman David Turner will be replaced by non-executive director and former Telstra chair Catherine Livingstone when Turner retires at the end of 2016.



Vocus Communications' shares are falling 4 percent on news that chief executive Geoff Horth has survived a plot to oust him from the helm of the telecommunications company.



Shares of Slater & Gordon are tumbling almost 6 percent after rival law firm Maurice Blackburn said it will file an open class action on behalf of more than 3,000 shareholders of Slater and Gordon on Wednesday.



Virgin Australia's two major Chinese shareholders, HNA Group and Nanshan Group, have nominated two representative directors on the board of Australia's second largest airline. Virgin Australia's shares are rising more than 2 percent.



In economic news, Australia will provide August data for credit card balances and October results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is at a three-week low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7540, down from US$0.7557 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market retreated after hitting a five-week high in the previous session, with the weak lead from Wall Street and lower crude oil prices denting sentiment. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 77.06 points or 0.45 percent to 16,947.70, off a low of 16,848.15 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, Canon is down 0.4 percent and Sony is lower by 0.7 percent, while Toshiba is rising more than 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing 0.3 percent, while Honda is up 0.4 percent. Fast Retailing is adding 0.2 percent, while SoftBank is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is down 0.4 percent and JX Holdings is declining 0.3 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 1 percent.



Among the other major decliners, Denka Co. is losing 5 percent, JFE Holdings is down almost 5 percent and DeNA Co. is declining 4 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan fell 2.2 percent on month in August, coming in at 872.5 billion yen. That topped expectations for a decline of 4.6 percent following the 4.9 percent increase in July.



Japan will also see preliminary September numbers for machine tool orders today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 103 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also in negative territory. Indian markets are shut on Wednesday for the Muharram public holiday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Tuesday, partly reflecting a negative reaction to earnings news from aluminium giant Alcoa. A pullback by the price of crude oil along with an increase in the value of the U.S. dollar also weighed on the markets.



The Dow tumbled 200.38 points or 1.1 percent to 18,128.66, the Nasdaq plunged 81.89 points or 1.5 percent to 5,246.79 and the S&P 500 slumped 26.93 points or 1.2 percent to 2,136.73.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures slipped on Tuesday amid doubts over whether OPEC and Russia will truly curb production as agreed upon last week. WTI crude declined $0.56, or 1.09 percent, to close at $50.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



