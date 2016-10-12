

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid speculation that Twitter Inc.'s (TWTR) potential buyers have backed out of the bidding process, an analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt is betting on a possible sale for $11 billion to $15 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Reports have suggested that Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Walt Disney Co. (DIS) all previously considered top bidders, have backed out of a possible deal. But Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM), which was said to be out a few days ago, is still in the running, according to the New York Times Tuesday.



If a sale were to go forward, Monness Crespi's James Cakmak is expecting the sale price to be calculated based on price per user. For Twitter, he calculates $60 per daily active user, similar to Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT), acquisition of LinkedIn, and $30 per monthly active user.



This, in addition, to Twitter's approximately $2 billion in net cash, leads to a market value of $11 billion to $15 billion, depending on the value placed on active users.



