

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to a 5-day high of 0.8967 against the euro and a 2-day high of 1.2179 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9113 and 1.1981, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged up to 1.2325 and 127.56 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2119 and 125.39, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the euro, 1.26 against the franc, 1.28 against the greenback and 134.00 against the yen.



