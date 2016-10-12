

For filings with the FCA include the annex



For filings with issuer exclude the annex



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | | |of existing shares to which voting rights | Tern Plc| |are | | |attached: (ii) | | +--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +----------------------------------------------------------+-------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +----------------------------------------------------------+-------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial | | |instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares | | |already issued to which voting rights are attached | | +----------------------------------------------------------+-------------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar | | |economic effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +----------------------------------------------------------+-------------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +----------------------------------------------------------+-------------------+ |Other (please | | |specify): | | +-------------------------------------+--------------------+-------------------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | City Financial Investment Company| |the | Limited, acting as Investment Manager| |notification obligation: (iii) |and Authorised Corporate Director of the| | | City Financial Absolute Equity Fund| +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary as| | (if different from 3.):(iv) | Trustee to the City Financial Absolute| | | Equity Fund| +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date | | |on | 10 October 2016| |which the threshold is crossed or | | |reached: (v) | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 10 October 2016| +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed | | |or | 5%| |reached: (vi, vii) | | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +---------+-----------+-----------+------------------+---------------+ |if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x) | |the ISIN |Shares |Voting +-----------+---------+--------+------+--------+ |CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect|Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+---------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------+------+--------+ | | | | | | | | | |GB00BFPMV798|ZERO |ZERO |7,142,857 |7,142,857| |6.21% | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+---------+-----------+-----------+---------+--------+------+--------+



+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+-------------------+------------+----------------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |voting |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |rights that | | | | | |may be | | | | | |acquired if | | | | | |the | | | | | |instrument | | | | | |is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+----------+-------------------+------------+----------------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+-------------------+------------+----------------------+



+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+------------+-----------------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of |% of voting rights | |financial |price |date |Conversion|voting |(xix, xx) | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |rights | | | | | |(xviii) |instrument | | | | | | |refers to | | | | | | | | | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+------------+--------+--------------+ | | | | | |Nominal |Delta | | | | | | +--------+--------------+ | | | | | | | | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+------------+--------+--------------+



+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |7,142,857 |6.21% | +-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |N/A | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | N/A| +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A| |to hold: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | N/A| |voting rights: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | Calculations based on 115,111,443 outstanding| | | shares| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Chris Sturdee| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| +44 (0)207 451 9600| +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Tern Plc via GlobeNewswire



BFPMV79R22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX