

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) announced that the business result for its third-quarter will be significantly lower than company expectations. Operating income declined to 0.3 billion Swedish kronor from 5.1 billion kronor, including restructuring charges of 1.3 billion kronor. Operating income excluding restructuring charges declined 73% year-over-year to 1.6 billion kronor from 6.1 billion kronor.



The company said the negative industry trends from the first half of 2016 have further accelerated, impacting third quarter numbers primarily in Segment Networks. Gross margin declined to 28.3% from 33.9% following lower volumes in Segment Networks, lower mobile broadband capacity sales, and higher share of services sales.



Sales declined to 51.1 billion Swedish kronor from 59.2 billion kronor, prior year, driven by slower development in Segment Networks where sales declined by 19%. The company said the sales decline was mainly driven by markets with weak macro-economic environment such as Brazil, Russia and the Middle East, impacting both coverage and capacity sales in those markets. In addition, capacity sales in Europe were lower following completion of mobile broadband projects in 2015.



Jan Frykhammar, President and CEO said: 'Continued progress in our cost reduction programs did not offset the lower sales and gross margin. More in-depth analysis remains to be done but current trends are expected to continue short-term. We will continue to drive the ongoing cost program and implement further reductions in cost of sales to meet the lower sales volumes.'



Ericsson will announce its full report for the third quarter on October 21, 2016.



