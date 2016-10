BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices fell at a slower pace in September, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Wholesale prices declined 0.3 percent in September from last year, slower than the 1.2 percent decrease seen in August.



This was the slowest pace of decline since July 2013, when the index started to show the negative trend.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained 0.4 percent, reversing August's 0.7 percent decrease.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX