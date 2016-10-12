

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported that, in the second quarter of the year, its total Group sales were 172.5 million pounds, a 5.4% decline on the prior year. In the first half, Group sales were 1.8% lower while Trading profit is expected to be slightly lower than the prior year.



Looking forward, Premier Foods said, it expects sales growth in the second half of the fiscal year to be weighted to the fourth quarter and in a range of 2-4%. In the full year, sales are now expected to grow 1-2% and the Group's medium term target of 2-4% sales growth is unchanged.



The Group said its profit expectations for the full year are unchanged due to the careful management of costs.



