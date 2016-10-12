

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased in August from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Industrial production, on a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, rose 1.2 percent year-over-year in August.



Production in the manufacturing sector grew 4.9 percent on year, while output in the mining and utility sectors contracted by 16.6 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.



Month-on-month, industrial production gained 0.5 percent in August.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production advanced 5.3 percent yearly in August, while it declined 11.5 percent from the preceding month.



