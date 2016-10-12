

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DOM.L), a pizza company in UK and Ireland, Wednesday reported that its system sales for the third quarter increased 11.5 percent to 237 million pounds from last year's 212.6 million pounds.



Core UK system sales grew 10.5 percent from last year to 220.9 million pounds, and like-for-like sales growth was 3.9 percent, compared to last year's growth of 14.9 percent. The sales were driven by continued investment in digital platform and store opening programme.



ROI system sales increased 7.6 percent and LFL sales grew 7.6 percent. Switzerland's system sales grew 5.3 percent, while LFL sales were flat.



Looking ahead, the company said that the comparatives remain challenging, but the continued strong sales performance means the Board is confident the forecast full year results will be in line with market expectations.



Given the strong new store performance of the business in the third quarter, the company raised UK openings expectation from 70 to up to 80 new outlets in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX