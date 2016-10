LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) announced the appointment of Dominique Yates as Group Finance Director designate and Executive Director. Dominque will take up his new role as Group Finance Director on 2 January 2017 succeeding David Landless.



Dominique was previously with Regus plc, where he was CFO from 2011 to 2015. He had also worked for LM Windpower and Symrise AG as CFO.



