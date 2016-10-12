

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo plc (FRES.L) reported that its gold production for the third-quarter was 220 thousand ounce, up 20.9% from last year, due to higher volumes processed and higher ore grades at both Herradura and Noche Buena.



Quarterly silver production of 11.8 million ounce , including Silverstream" up 6.7% from the prior year mainly due to the start-up of phase 1 of San Julián, increased ore processed at Saucito and an increased contribution from the Silverstream.



Octavio Alvídrez, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am pleased to report a 7% increase in quarterly silver production compared to the same quarter in 2015 and quarterly gold production up nearly 21% on the same basis, driven by the start-up of San Julián and strong performances from the Saucito, Herradura and Noche Buena mines.'



The milling facility servicing phase 1 at San Julián is processing ore and the leaching plant has been operating normally since August, and it is now operating at full capacity. However, due to a combination of external factors it now expect phase 2 to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2017.



The company remains on track to meet our full year production guidance of 850- thousand ounce -870 thousand ounce of gold ,and 49 million ounce -51 million ounce of silver including Silverstream.



