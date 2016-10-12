Espoo, Finland, 2016-10-12 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dovre Group Plc Press release October 12, 2016 at 9.30 am



DOVRE GROUP SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A/S NORSKE SHELL



Dovre Group has secured a long term framework agreement with Norske Shell. The scope includes provision of temporary technical personnel within defined competence areas. The framework agreement is valid for 3 years with options for two one-year extension periods.



Dovre Group's subcontractors for the framework agreement are Lloyds Register Consulting-Energy, Sweco, TS Group and Webstep.



"We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract, and to continue working for Shell in Norway. Shell is an important client for us, and we look forward to developing the partnership also in challenging times with major cutbacks on supplier and contractor services throughout the industry," says Arve Jensen, President of Dovre Group's Project Personnel business area in Norway.



For further information, please contact: Dovre Group Plc Arve Jensen, President, Project Personnel Norway tel. +47-90-60 78 11 arve.jensen@dovregroup.com www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs over 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.



