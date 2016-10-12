Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec appoints Pekka Rouhiainen as Investor Relations Manager

sprite-preloader
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 12 OCTOBER 2016 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)
 
Cargotec appoints Pekka Rouhiainen as Investor Relations Manager
 
Pekka Rouhiainen (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed Investor Relations Manager as of 1 November, 2016. He joins Cargotec from Sanoma, where he has worked as Investor Relations Manager.
 
"Pekka has versatile experience from investor relations and finance sector, and I am delighted to get him to our team. Our target is to lift our investor relations service to the next level," says Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations. 
 
 
For more information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen 
Vice President, Investor relations 
Tel +358 40 8262 172 
hanna-maria.heikkinen@cargotec.com
 
 
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Pekka Rouhiainen (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2048431/765893.jpg)


