Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec appoints Pekka Rouhiainen as Investor Relations Manager

Cargotec appoints Pekka Rouhiainen as Investor Relations Manager

Pekka Rouhiainen (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed Investor Relations Manager as of 1 November, 2016. He joins Cargotec from Sanoma, where he has worked as Investor Relations Manager.

"Pekka has versatile experience from investor relations and finance sector, and I am delighted to get him to our team. Our target is to lift our investor relations service to the next level," says Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations.

