Optimax Introduces EVO Lens Implant Treatment

Optimax, the UK's longest established vision correction specialist, has recently been granted access to an advanced new implantable lens, which offers unique features and benefits for patients unsuitable for laser treatment.

The Visian EVO ICL offers exceptional vision quality, including excellent night vision, and can treat myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness) and astigmatism, in a short procedure.

The new lens features a collamer base, resulting in a biocompatible implant which functions in harmony with the eye.

It can provide high-quality vision for patients with thin corneas, as well as those with prescriptions beyond the range of laser treatments.

As no corneal tissue is removed or reshaped during the implantation procedure, dry eye condition is avoided and the procedure is reversible.

Patient reports are ecstatic, with those treated with Visian EVO reporting excellent vision and rapid recovery periods.

Optimax is the UK's longest established vision correction specialist, with 28 clinics nationwide.Its range of procedures can treat short sight, long sight and astigmatism.With experience drawn from more than 380,000 treatments, Optimax has been treating since 1991. Its recent investment in Schwind laser technology means that even more people can see life more clearly.

