What Matters Most for Early Childhood Development Two Awards Worth 1.2 Million Swiss Francs Show

The Jacobs Foundation announces the recipients of the 2016 Klaus J. Jacobs Awards endowed with 1.2 million Swiss francs. Professor Orazio P. Attanasio, Head of the Department of Economics at University College London (UCL) and Research Director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, receives 1 million Swiss francs for his use of economic models and field experiments to assess and shape early child development programs and policies in low income countries. 200,000 Swiss francs go to ICS-SP in Kenya for their Skillful Parenting Program in East Africa aimed at improving early childhood development, parenting and agricultural practices in rural areas.

The early years of childhood set the course on key counts for the development of cognitive and social skills and significantly influence success in adulthood. What matters most for early childhood development? How successful are interventions? The Zurich-based Jacobs Foundation continuously pursues answers to these pressing questions by promoting research and showcasing best practice in the field of child and youth development with the Klaus J. Jacobs Awards.

Early childhood development and parenting skills

This year's awards winners complement each other by stressing the importance of parenting skills for early childhood development. Prof. Attanasio could show that developmental improvements can be achieved by parents "investing" in more time with their children (important for socio-economic skills) and in stimulating materials such as toys and books (important for cognitive development).

ICS-SP targets its program towards mothers and fathers starting from local perspectives on parenting and building on community structures for delivery and adaptation.

A detailed media kit for the two award winners is available under: http://jacobsfoundation.org/klaus-j-jacobs-awards/media-kit/

