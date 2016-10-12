sprite-preloader
12.10.2016 | 10:08
WESTERN SELECTION PLC - Ordinary Share Dividend Timetable

Wednesday 12th October 2016

WESTERN SELECTION P.L.C.

("Western" or the "Company")

ORDINARY SHARE DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

Further to its announcement dated 7th October 2016, that a final dividend of 1.05p per Ordinary Share had been declared, Western announces the dividend timetable as follows:

Shares trade ex dividendThursday 17th November 2016
Record dateFriday 18th November 2016
Payment dateFriday 5th December 2016

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Western Selection P.L.C.: 020 7796 9060

Copies of this notification are held at the Company's office, 6 Middle Street, London, EC1A 7JA (tel. 020 7796 9060) and are available for a period of 14 days from the date of this announcement.


