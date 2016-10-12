WESTERN SELECTION PLC - Ordinary Share Dividend Timetable

Wednesday 12th October 2016
WESTERN SELECTION P.L.C.
("Western" or the "Company")
ORDINARY SHARE DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Further to its announcement dated 7th October 2016, that a final dividend of 1.05p per Ordinary Share had been declared, Western announces the dividend timetable as follows:
|Shares trade ex dividend
|Thursday 17th November 2016
|Record date
|Friday 18th November 2016
|Payment date
|Friday 5th December 2016
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Western Selection P.L.C.: 020 7796 9060
Copies of this notification are held at the Company's office, 6 Middle Street, London, EC1A 7JA (tel. 020 7796 9060) and are available for a period of 14 days from the date of this announcement.