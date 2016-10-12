Stockholm, October 12, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in FRISQ Holding AB's shares (short name: FRISQ) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. FRISQ belongs to the Technology sector and is the 61st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.



Founded in 2009, FRISQ is an e-Health company specialized in providing easier access to healthcare information. The company develops digital services to improve the information and communication flow between individuals, pharmacies and healthcare providers, and the overall vision is to provide tools that allows individuals to better control their own health. FRISQ is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.frisq.se.



"We are dedicated to improve the information and communication flow in the healthcare system and thereby empower patients to take control over their health and improve their quality of life," said Martin Irding, CEO of FRISQ. "FRISQ's listing on Nasdaq First North Stockholm is a natural step to invite all people to take part in this journey to form a better future for all patients and create value for the Swedish healthcare system."



"We welcome FRISQ to Nasdaq First North, our Nordic growth market," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "FRISQ operates in a rapidly growing and exciting field, and we look forward to supporting the company for many years to come."



FRISQ Holding AB has appointed Remium Nordic AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market"



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589429