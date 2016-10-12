

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit narrowed in August, figures from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Wednesday.



The current account deficit fell less-than-expected to $1.77 billion from $2.65 billion in July. Economists had forecast the deficit to fall to $1.4 billion.



The shortfall on trade in goods decreased to $3.53 billion from $3.74 billion in the prior month. The total trade deficit fell to $982 million from $2.11 billion.



The balance on trade and primary income came in at -$1.83 billion versus -$2.7 billion in July.



The surplus on secondary income declined to $54 million from $68 million a month ago.



The capital account showed a shortfall of $3 million compared to -$11 million posted in July. At the same time, the financial account registered a $3.47 billion deficit compared to $1.19 billion surplus seen in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX