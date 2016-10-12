Regulatory News:

Telia Company's Interim report January-September 2016, will be announced on Friday October 21, 2016, at around 7:00 (CET) and a presentation will be available at www.teliacompany.com before the press and analyst conference.

Friday October 21, 2016

Press and Analyst Conference

Time: 10:30 (CET)

Place: Telia Company's Head Office, Stjärntorget, Solna

Mr Johan Dennelind, President and Chief Executive Officer of Telia Company and Mr Christian Luiga, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Telia Company will present the Interim report January-September 2016.

Press identification card or similar is required to attend. The press and analyst conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.teliacompany.com .

Telephone conference in connection to the press and analyst conference

You can also listen to the conference live over the phone and attend the Q&A session after the presentation. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in a few minutes before the start of the press and analyst conference to register your attendance.

Dial-in numbers:

+44 (0) 1452 555 566, 0800 694 02 57

Access code:

97609086

Please note that there might be a time lag of up to 30 seconds between the webcast and the conference call if you are simultaneously watching and calling in to the press and analyst conference.

You can also listen to the conference call afterwards until October 25, 2016.

Replay number:

+44 (0) 1452 550 000

Access code:

97609086

Forward-Looking Statements

