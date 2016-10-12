

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Commodity currencies such as the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars strengthened against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as crude oil prices rose on doubts over whether OPEC and Russia will truly curb production as agreed upon last week.



Crude for November delivery is currently up by 0.23 percent to $51.02 per barrel.



Traders await the OPEC and Russia's output curb talks to be held in Istanbul later in the day.



The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting due today are also likely to attract attention amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy.



The International Energy Agency said OPEC boosted its output by 160,000 barrels a day to a record 33.64 million barrels a day in September.



Tuesday, the Australian and the New Zealand dollars fell against their major rivals. The Australian dollar fell 0.90 percent against the U.S. dollar, 1.02 percent against the yen and 0.03 percent against the euro. The New Zealand dollar fell 1.13 percent against the U.S. dollar, 1.25 percent against the yen and 0.67 percent against the euro.



Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the loonie rose against the euro, it fell against the U.S. dollar. The loonie held steady against the yen.



In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.4555 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4659. The aussie may test resistance around the 1.44 region.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-month high of 1.0722 and a 2-day high of 1.0035 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0679 and 0.9995, respectively. If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.08 against the kiwi and 1.01 against the loonie.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie edged up to 0.7592 and 78.64 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7538 and 77.99, respectively. The aussie is likely to find resistance around 0.77 against the greenback and 79.00 against the yen.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.5573 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5657. The kiwi may test resistance around the 1.53 region.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to 0.7094 and 73.38 from yesterday's closing of 0.7054 and 72.98, respectively. If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.72 against the greenback and 75.00 against the yen.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 5-week high of 1.4587 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4661. The loonie is likely to find resistance around the 1.43 region.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie edged up to 1.3209 and 78.40 from yesterday's closing of 1.3264 and 78.00, respectively. If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback and 79.00 against the yen.



Looking ahead, Eurozone industrial production for August and Swiss ZEW economic expectation index for October are due to be released at 5:00 am ET.



At the same time, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe will testify on the effect of the Brexit on financial services before the Financial Affairs Sub-Committee, in London.



At 8:00 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is expected to speak at the Fireside Chat with the Business Council of New York, in Albany.



At 9:40 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is expected to speak on 'The Payments System' before the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Annual Payments Symposium.



At 2:00 pm ET, Federal Open Market Committee is due to publish the minutes of September policy meeting, in Washington.



At 4:00 pm ET, European Central Bank board member Yves Mersch is expected to speak at Harvard University in Cambridge, United States.



