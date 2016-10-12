sprite-preloader
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 12

12 October 2016

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company" or "VOF")

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, at its close of business on 30 September 2016, its unaudited net asset value was USD850.4 million or USD4.08 per share (Sterling equivalent at that date was GBP654.7 million or GBP3.14 per share). This represents a 0.0% increase from a net asset value per share of USD4.08 from its close of business on 31 August 2016 (or 0.7% increase in net asset value per share in GBP terms).

More information on the Company is available at www.vof-fund.com

Enquiries:
Jonathan Viet Luu
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Investor Relations
+84 8 3821 9930
jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com

Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
Communications
+84 8 3821 9930
joel.weiden@vinacapital.com

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
funds@numis.com

Franczeska Hanford / Martin Bourgaize
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Administrator
+44 1481 745001
fk26@ntrs.com / meb16@ntrs.com


© 2016 PR Newswire