Stockholm, October 12, 2016 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Solnaberg Property AB's shares (short name: SOLNA) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Solnaberg Property belongs to the Financial sector and is the 62nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.



Established by Catella in 2016, Solnaberg Property is a real estate company that owns and manages the property Bladet 3 in Solna, Sweden. The property is located along the E18 highway, and consists of four office buildings, a parking garage and a total, rentable area of 31 325 square metres. Its largest tenant is currently IF Skadeförsäkring. For more information, please visit www.solnabergproperty.se.



"We are happy to have acquired the property Bladet 3," said Torbjörn Wiberg, CEO of Solnaberg Property. "We look forward to manage it with its strong location and the planned development of the area."



"We welcome Solnaberg Property to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, senior vice president and head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Solnaberg Property is yet another example of a real estate company joining our vibrant financial sector, and we congratulate the company on its listing."



Solnaberg Property AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



