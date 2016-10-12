

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound erased its early losses against its major counterparts and drifted higher in pre-European trading on Wednesday, as investor concerns over a 'hard Brexit' eased after the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has allowed the call to let the U.K. Parliament to decide on the Brexit strategy.



Bloomberg reported that May has accepted the motion from the opposition Labour Party calling for a 'full and transparent debate on the government's plan for leaving the EU.'



The U.K. Parliament will debate a motion that enable the MPs to 'properly scrutinise that plan' before triggering Article 50, the formal mechanism of withdrawing from the European Union.



Late Tuesday, May approved an amendment that effectively accepted the motion, while suggesting that the government will reject any attempt to block Brexit or 'undermine the negotiating position of the government'.



The currency declined on Tuesday as a media report showed that the British government could lose as much as GBP 66 billion per year in tax revenues and see its GDP slashed by up to 9.5 percent due to impact of a 'hard Brexit.' It declined 1.3 percent against the Swiss franc, 2.05 percent against the yen, 1.9 percent against the greenback and 1.19 percent against the euro for the day.



Reversing from an early low of 1.2105 against the greenback, the pound advanced to 1.2325 and held steady thereafter. The pound is likely to find upside target around the 1.28 mark.



The pound, having fallen to 125.30 against the yen at 5:30 pm ET, reversed direction and climbed to 127.56. The next possible upside target for the pound is seen around the 132.00 zone.



Bank of Japan policymaker Yutaka Harada said that negative interest rate policy is unlikely to hurt banks' business conditions and deteriorate the economy, and the central bank should take additional easing measures when needed without hesitation.



'It is unlikely that in the current situation the negative interest rate policy would affect financial institutions' business conditions and deteriorate the economy as a whole,' Harada said in a speech to business leaders in Nagano.



The pound advanced to a 5-day high of 0.8967 against the euro and a 2-day high of 1.2180 against the Swiss franc, off its lows of 0.9127 and 1.1966, respectively hit at 5:30 pm ET. Continuation of the pound's uptrend may see it finding resistance around 0.87 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.



Looking ahead, Switzerland's ZEW survey for October and Eurozone industrial production for August are due shortly.



Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley speaks at the Fireside Chat with the Business Council of New York in Albany at 8:00 am ET.



Kanas City Fed President Esther George will speak at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Annual Payments Symposium at 9:40 am ET.



At 2:00 pm ET, the Federal Reserve releases minutes of September policy meeting.



