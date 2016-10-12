Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, announced today that Egon Durban and Simon Patterson will resign from its Board of Directors (the "Board") effective as of December 31, 2016. Mr. Durban, a Managing Partner and Managing Director of Silver Lake Partners joined the Board in February 2008 when Silver Lake, together with BC Partners purchased the company from prior private equity investors. Mr. Patterson, a Managing Director of Silver Lake Partners, was elected to the Board in 2012.

Upon the effective date of the resignations, the Board will have seven directors, comprised of two representatives from BC Partners, the Executive Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the company, and three independent directors. Entities affiliated with Silver Lake have been shareholders of Intelsat S.A. and its predecessor entities since February 2008. Silver Lake affiliates hold approximately 12% of the outstanding common shares of Intelsat S.A.

The Silver Lake directors said, "We remain committed to our investment in Intelsat and while we are leaving the Board, we will continue to support Intelsat's management team as it advances its business."

Intelsat S.A. Executive Chairman David McGlade commented, "On behalf of the Board, we acknowledge the valuable guidance and technology insights that Silver Lake, and Egon and Simon individually, have provided over the past eight years, a period which included the investment in our next generation Intelsat EpicNG satellite platform. We thank them for their contributions, their Board service, and their continued support as minority shareholders in Intelsat."

