Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,48 Euro		+0,006
+0,08 %
WKN: 873817 ISIN: CA76547T1066 Ticker-Symbol: RIM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RICHMONT MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RICHMONT MINES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,474
7,726
12:28
7,486
7,706
12:28
12.10.2016 | 12:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Richmont Mines Provides Delineation and Phase 2 Exploration Drilling Update for Island Gold

TORONTO, October 12, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Delineation Drilling Continues to Demonstrate Significant Potential to Convert High Grade Inferred Resources within the 2016 PEA Area

Richmont Mines Inc. (TSX: RIC)(NYSE MKT: RIC) ("Richmont" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to provide an update on delineation drilling within the expanded 2016 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") area as well as initial results from the strategic Phase 2 exploration drilling program at the cornerstone Island Gold Mine. (All results are reported with estimated true width with high grade assays capped at 95 g/t gold).

"We are very pleased with the results from our near-mine exploration and delineation drilling programs as the results clearly demonstrate the significant potential to grow our near-mine reserve inventory and identify new resource blocks located within the 2016 PEA area. These ounces could extend mine life above the 1,000 metre level and be incorporated into the near-term mine plan utilizing current infrastructure," stated Renaud Adams, CEO. He continued, "We are also reporting initial results from our recently launched 18 to 24 month Phase 2 exploration program that continues to show the potential to increase resources laterally along strike, primarily to the east, and at depth below the 1,000 metre level."

2016 PEA DELINEATION DRILLING PROGRAM(Figure 1 )

Delineation drilling is focused in three key areas: 1) the western portion of the 2016 PEA area between the 460 and 860 metre levels; 2) the potential fourth mining horizon between the 860 and 1,000 metre levels; and 3) the eastern portion of the 2016 PEA area, within Extensions 1 and 2, east of the first dyke.

Approximately 41,947 metres of delineation drilling have been completed to date. Drill results continue to provide increased confidence that a significant portion of the inferred resources located in the 2016 PEA area could potentially be converted to measured and indicated resources by year end, which could be incorporated into the short-term mine plan and support a potential near-term growth opportunity. Currently, two drill rigs continue to operate from the 740 exploration drift and one from the 620 exploration drift to complete the 50,000 metre delineation drilling program planned for 2016.

Recent drilling highlights from the western portion of the 2016 PEA area, between the 460 and 860 metre levels, include (Table 1 and Table 2):

  • Hole 450-467-54: 28.26 g/t gold over 2.56 metres
  • Hole 450-467-61A: 24.08 g/t gold over 3.70 metres
  • Hole 740-477-01: 11.91 g/t gold over 8.11 metres
  • Hole 740-477-02: 18.63 g/t gold over 7.28 metres
  • Hole 740-477-03: 20.92 g/t gold over 9.69 metres
  • Hole 740-477-04: 9.91 g/t gold over 12.00 metres
  • Hole 740-477-05: 25.61 g/t gold over 7.81 metres
  • Hole 740-483-02: 11.69 g/t gold over 11.28 metres
  • Hole 740-483-04: 13.46 g/t gold over 9.28 metres

Recent drilling highlights from the potential fourth mining horizon, between the 860 and 1,000 metre levels, include (Table 2 and Table 3):

  • Hole 620-517-44: 16.12 g/t gold over 16.46 metres
  • Hole 740-471-10: 33.51 g/t gold over 2.22 metres

Recent drilling highlights from the Extension 1 and Extension 2 areas of the eastern portion of the 2016 PEA area, above the 860 level, include (Table 4 and Table 5):

  • Hole 620-524-35: 8.12 g/t gold over 3.83 metres
  • Hole 620-524-36: 6.09 g/t gold over 8.49 metres
  • Hole 620-538-01: 5.98 g/t gold over 2.52 metres
  • Hole 620-548-01: 5.31 g/t gold over 3.31 metres
  • Hole 620-548-02: 8.93 g/t gold over 2.27 metres
  • Hole 620-548-03: 6.13 g/t gold over 3.13 metres

PHASE 2 EXPLORATION PROGRAM(Figure 2 )

The 18 to 24 month, 142,000 metre Phase 2 exploration drilling program that was launched in July continues to focus on four key priorities: 1) to expand near-mine resources within the 2016 PEA limits of the main deposit; 2) continuing to test the lateral continuity of the known deposit to the east to potentially add new resource blocks with the overall objective of extending mine life above the 1,000 metre level; 3) to identify the next million-plus ounce, high grade inferred resource in the vertical extension of the deposit between the 1,000 and 1,500 metre levels; and 4) continuing to test high priority regional gold targets across the prospective Island Gold property.

Near-Mine Exploration Drilling Program(Figure 3 )

The main objective of the near-mine exploration drilling program is to expand near-mine inferred resources within the 2016 PEA area by infilling gaps between current inferred resource blocks.

Approximately 10,232 metres of a planned 22,000 metres for 2016 have been completed with encouraging results received to date, which increases our confidence for resource expansion within the 2016 PEA area. Currently, one drill rig is operating from underground with a second drill to be mobilized later in October.

Recent drilling highlights from the western portion, between the 740 and 860 metre levels, include (Table2):

  • Hole 740-477-06: 13.88 g/t gold over 7.52 metres
  • Hole 740-477-07: 5.03 g/t gold over 8.11 metres
  • Hole 740-477-08: 6.13 g/t gold over 10.65 metres
  • Hole 740-483-03: 17.69 g/t gold over 8.33 metres
  • Hole 740-483-17: 31.53 g/t gold over 2.56 metres
  • Hole 740-486-06: 11.97 g/t gold over 4.49 metres

Recent drilling highlights from the potential fourth mining horizon, between the 860 and 1,000 metre levels, include (Table 3):

  • Hole 620-517-41: 12.60 g/t gold over 3.96 metres
  • Hole 620-517-42: 12.47 g/t gold over 3.36 metres
  • Hole 620-517-43: 35.21 g/t gold over 10.87 metres
  • Hole 620-524-27: 29.15 g/t gold over 4.44 metres

Recent highlights from the Extension 1 and Extension 2 areas, located in the eastern portion, above the 860 metre level and east of the first dyke include (Table 4 and Table 5):

  • Hole 620-524-24: 9.42 g/t gold over 3.16 metres
  • Hole 620-524-26: 5.91 g/t gold over 4.10 metres
  • Hole 620-524-28: 15.56 g/t gold over 4.30 metres
  • Hole 620-524-37: 13.65 g/t gold over 3.10 metres
  • Hole 620-543-38: 20.21g/t gold over 2.37 metres
  • Hole 620-543-43: 10.65 g/t gold over 5.43 metres
  • Hole 620-543-47: 10.85 g/t gold over 2.59 metres
  • Hole 620-543-53: 8.34 g/t gold over 2.36 metres

Eastern Lateral Exploration and Infill Drilling Program(Figure 4 )

A key objective of the Phase 2 eastern lateral drilling program is to add a new resource block where Phase 1 drilling intercepted 33.3 g/t gold over 2.6 metres located approximately 300 metres east of the main deposit, outside the 2016 PEA area.

Approximately 3,833 metres of a planned 9,000 metres (including 3,000 metres of infill drilling) for the second half of 2016 have been completed to test the lower portion of this mineralized area. Drilling in the upper portion as well as the eastern extension of the mineralized area will be completed over the balance of the year. Currently, one drill rig is operating from surface to test the eastern extension and one drill operating from underground will be mobilized in mid-October.

Recent highlights include (Table 6):

  • Hole GD-586-01: 4.02 g/t gold over 3.56 metres
  • Hole GD-586-02A: 10.41 g/t gold over 2.06 metres

Deep Exploration Drilling Program Highlights:(Figure 5 )

The 2016 deep directional exploration drilling program is to test the eastern and western down plunge corridors between the 1,000 and 1,500 metre levels with the overall objective of discovering the next million-plus ounces of high-gradeinferred resources. In the western area, new parallel zones located south of the main mineralized zones were intercepted and we are currently compiling and interpreting the geological data. Additional drilling is required to better understand the structural geology at depth, however these new zones increase the overall potential of the down plunge extension, providing new high quality targets for follow up drilling.

Approximately 6,360 metres of a planned 22,000 metres for 2016 have been completed to date. Drilling in the third quarter was slower than planned as deeper targets were being tested. A seventh drill was mobilized in late September to help accelerate drilling over the balance of the year.

Recent highlights from exploration drilling include (Table 7):

  • Hole MH2A-4: 5.66 g/t gold over 6.38 metres
  • Hole MH3-7: 8.41 g/t gold over 5.60 metres
  • Hole MH4-2: 5.14 g/t gold over 3.32 metres (new parallel Zone)
  • Hole MH4-3A: 17.77 g/t gold over 4.81 metres (new parallel Zone)
  • Hole MH5: 7.11 g/t gold over 2.23 metres (G1 Zone)
    3.89 g/t gold over 2.54 metres (new parallel Zone)
  • Hole MH1-9A: 26.56 g/t gold over 0.82 metres (X Zone)

Deep Infill Drilling Program Highlights:(Figure 5 )

The objective of the deep infill drilling program is to define a potential inferred resource block that was identified through the Phase 1 program. The block is located in the eastern down plunge extension of the C Zone between the 1,000 and 1,500 metre levels.

Approximately 1,894 metres of a planned 5,000 metres for 2016 have been completed (50 metre drill spacing) to date. Infill drilling will continue in this area over the balance of the year utilizing one drill rig from surface. Infill drilling will transition to underground drilling once access to the 860 metre drift has been established.

Highlights from the first two holes have confirmed the mineralization within this targeted area as follows (Table 7):

  • Hole MH2A-5A: 14.99 g/t gold over 2.29 metres
  • Hole MH2A-6: 6.46 g/t gold over 4.39 metres

Phase 2 Regional Drilling Program

The Phase 2 regional drilling program is designed to continue to evaluate the potential extension of the mineralization below the Kremzar mine as well as other previously identified high-priority gold targets located elsewhere on the highly prospective 77 km2 Island Gold property. The Phase 2 regional drilling program is expected to begin in late 2016 or early 2017.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical content and interpretations contained in this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Daniel Adam P. Geo., Ph.D., Richmont's Vice-President, Exploration, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Quality Control

Assays for the exploration drilling were done at LabExpert in Rouyn-Noranda. Mineralized zones samples will be resent for verification in an accredited laboratory. The Corporation inserts at regular intervals quality control (QC) samples (blanks and reference materials) to monitor laboratory performance.

About Richmont Mines Inc.

Richmont Mines has produced over 1.6 million ounces of gold from its operations in Quebec, Ontario and Newfoundland since beginning production. The Corporation currently produces gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario, and the Beaufor Mine in Quebec. The Corporation is also advancing development of the significant high-grade resource extension at depth of the Island Gold Mine in Ontario. With 35 years of experience in gold production, exploration and development, and prudent financial management, the Corporation is well-positioned to cost-effectively build its Canadian reserve base and to successfully enter its next phase of growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may", "objective" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and apply only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law or regulation, the Corporation undertakes no obligation and disclaims any responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, changes in the prevailing price of gold, the Canadian-United States exchange rate, grade of ore mined and unforeseen difficulties in mining operations that could affect revenue and production costs. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations and the failure of our exploration drilling programs to identify significant new resources or targets or expand existing resources could also affect the results. Other risks are set out in Richmont's Annual Information Form, Annual Reports and periodic reports. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release.

Cautionary note to US investors concerning resource estimates

Information in this press release is intended to comply with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange and applicable Canadian securities legislation, which differ in certain respects with the rules and regulations promulgated under the United States Securities Exchange Act of1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), as promulgated by the SEC. The requirements of National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101)adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

U.S. Investors are urged to consider the disclosure in our annual report on Form 20-F, File No. 001-14598, as filed with the SEC under the Exchange Act, which may be obtained from us (without cost) or from the SEC's web site:http://sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Tables of Drill Results

TABLE 1

                                     LATERAL EXPLORATION

                         (West of Main Zone - Higher than 740 LEVEL)
                                                                                Vertical
                                                                                  depth
                                                                                   of
                                             True    Uncut     Cut             Intersectio
                 Length    From      To     Width    Grade    Grade                 n
    Hole Number (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t Au) (g/t Au)   Zone    (metres)
    450-467-51A   291     207.72   214.36    5.24     4.51     4.51      C         576
    450-467-52    390     226.30   230.10    2.77     6.24     6.24      C         599
    450-467-54    381     194.22   197.32    2.56    28.26    28.26      C         555
    450-467-55    264     175.34   180.56    4.68     8.38     8.38      C         526
    450-467-56A   305     175.03   177.36    2.15     0.50     0.50      C         511
    450-467-58    300     255.00   258.08    2.07     2.78     2.78      C         622
    450-467-59    255     194.71   197.85    2.50     1.99     1.99      C         549
    450-467-60    342     246.00   249.88    2.69     3.67     3.67      C         620
    450-467-61A   285     198.71   203.30    3.70    31.14    24.08      C         562
     including            202.40   202.90    0.40   159.81    95.00
    450-467-62A   210     170.50   174.13    3.30     4.26     4.26      C         511
    450-467-63    406     255.30   258.40    2.15     4.94     4.94      C         626
    450-467-64    306     232.80   237.00    3.05     1.78     1.78      C         595
    450-467-65    375     228.14   230.97    2.06     4.24     4.24      C         600
    460-457-01    250     194.50   197.30    2.50     6.09     6.09      C         524
    460-457-02    400     213.20   216.30    2.60    98.68    11.60      C         558
     including            213.65   214.00    0.29   866.27    95.00
    460-457-03    291     227.84   231.00    2.47     1.42     1.42      C         585


TABLE 2

                                     LATERAL EXPLORATION

                          (West of Main Zone - Lower than 740 LEVEL)
                                                                                Vertical
                                                                                  depth
                                                                                   of
                                             True    Uncut     Cut             Intersectio
                 Length    From      To     Width    Grade    Grade                 n
    Hole Number (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t Au) (g/t Au)   Zone    (metres)
    740-471-01    171     120.51   124.50    3.85     0.73     0.73      C         776
    740-471-02    201     143.90   147.45    2.86     1.57     1.57      C         832
    740-471-03    318     157.00   159.87    2.05     1.04     1.04      C         858
    740-471-04    243     182.00   187.60    3.57     6.85     6.85      C         888
    740-471-05    180     122.20   129.16    6.62     2.20     2.20      C         766
    740-471-06    192     127.40   133.40    5.54     7.13     7.13      C         785
    740-471-07    201     136.48   140.70    3.58     1.37     1.37      C         814
    740-471-08    291     149.13   152.56    2.62     2.18     2.18      C         838
    740-471-09    342     176.30   186.40    6.75     2.27     2.27      C         877
    740-471-10    270     193.80   197.50    2.22   135.61    33.51      C         900
     including            194.80   195.80    0.60   472.77    95.00
    740-471-11    177     122.90   125.30    2.32     1.14     1.14      C         778
    740-471-12    177     123.30   127.90    4.24     4.11     4.11      C         794
    740-471-13    200     147.80   150.33    2.01     8.74     8.74      C         836
    740-477-01    384     178.32   190.31    8.11    22.28    11.91      C         872
     including            187.23   188.23    0.68   219.32    95.00
    740-477-02    354     170.00   179.92    7.28    21.55    18.63      C         855
     including            172.35   173.09    0.54   114.89    95.00
     including            178.11   179.11    0.73   109.17    95.00
    740-477-03    339     162.61   175.02    9.69    31.25    20.92      C         836
     including            168.90   170.50    1.25   115.70    54.27
    740-477-04    309     146.15   160.11   12.00    13.10     9.91      C         810
    740-477-05    291     139.62   148.13    7.81    44.53    25.61      C         787
     including            141.62   144.00    2.18   211.69    95.00
    740-477-06    504     130.40   138.30    7.52    17.57    13.88      C         766
     including            134.10   135.00    0.86   127.40    95.00
    740-477-07    303     134.80   143.20    8.11     5.03     5.03      C         738
     including            137.00   137.70    0.68    52.69    52.69
    740-477-08    318     137.60   148.60   10.65     6.13     6.13      C         715
     including            147.10   147.60    0.48    48.85    48.85
    740-477-09    390     217.84   223.07    3.18     5.82     5.82      C         912
    740-477-10    365     200.60   204.43    2.52     4.75     4.75      C         889
    740-477-11    420     168.30   179.00    7.64    23.90    11.07      C         860
     including            169.60   172.30    1.93    73.48    22.65
     including            176.30   177.00    0.50    67.10    67.10
    740-477-12    313     156.90   161.60    3.73     5.03     5.03      C         835
    740-477-13    303     145.70   149.70    3.43     3.16     3.16      C         813
    740-477-14    423     134.00   138.21    3.91    25.17    25.17      C         786
    740-477-15    260     129.40   137.05    7.54     1.17     1.17      C         752
    740-477-16    249     139.30   143.10    3.73     0.39     0.39      C         715
    740-477-17    270     192.00   199.00    4.61     6.05     6.05      C         885
    740-477-26    225     152.00   156.00    3.77     0.59     0.59      C         734
    740-477-27    231     149.00   153.00    3.75     0.34     0.34      C         748
    740-483-01    210     160.00   169.00    7.76     6.60     6.60      C         812
    740-483-02    270     184.77   199.76   11.28    14.72    11.69      C         855
     including            194.77   195.27    0.38   186.04    95.00
     including            196.27   197.27    0.75    74.43    74.43
    740-483-03    300     201.00   213.75    8.33    17.69    17.69      C         886
     including            202.00   205.40    2.22    62.23    62.23
    740-483-04    220     178.32   190.29    9.28    49.41    13.46      C         844
     including            178.61   179.00    0.30  1198.12    95.00
    740-483-05    270     204.00   211.45    5.03    84.74    15.67      C         883
     including            204.00   204.74    0.50   292.80    95.00
     including            208.55   208.85    0.20  1322.21    95.00
    740-483-08    273     203.72   207.13    2.36     1.55     1.55      C         875
    740-483-09    300     213.57   224.00    6.75     7.95     6.58      C         895
    740-483-10    324     183.10   192.13    7.04     7.26     7.26      C         842
    740-483-11    234     180.00   189.48    7.35     0.91     0.91      C         835
    740-483-12    324     198.33   202.55    3.06     0.35     0.35      C         862
    740-483-13    291     215.20   218.80    2.33     7.93     7.93      C         890
    740-483-14    385     230.00   233.60    2.27     0.34     0.34      C         891
    740-483-17    177     153.85   156.50    2.56    31.53    31.53      C         732
     including            155.00   156.00    0.97    77.68    77.68
    740-483-18    177     147.05   151.95    4.81     4.25     4.25      C         738
    740-486-04    111      79.27    85.37    4.09     2.67     2.67      C         791
    740-486-05     99      72.65    78.00    4.01     4.14     4.14      C         780
    740-486-06    102      74.24    80.75    4.49    24.66    11.97      C         781
     including             78.53    79.21    0.47   216.45    95.00
    740-486-08    195      94.20   102.82    4.50     2.76     2.76      C         812
    740-486-09    129      97.93   112.78    8.34     6.02     6.02      C         819
    740-486-10    112      88.32    94.98    4.09     2.53     2.53      C         802
    740-486-11    180     106.57   112.50    3.29     5.35     5.35      C         809
    740-486-12    168     126.95   135.30    3.71     1.02     1.02      C         837
    740-486-13    174     115.35   126.55    4.81     2.64     2.64      C         838
    740-486-14    156     106.00   117.75    6.01     4.08     4.08      C         824


TABLE 3

                                          NEAR MINE

                              (Main Zone - Lower than 845 LEVEL)
                                                                                Vertical
                                                                                  depth
                                                                                   of
                                             True    Uncut     Cut             Intersectio
                 Length    From      To     Width    Grade    Grade                 n
    Hole Number (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t Au) (g/t Au)   Zone    (metres)
    620-517-41    462     399.26   410.40    3.96    40.29    12.60      C         984
     including            402.95   404.00    0.37   385.04    91.25
    620-517-42    441     372.09   380.13    3.36    12.47    12.47      C         948
     including            374.09   375.83    0.73    31.15    31.15
    620-517-43    420     307.86   332.34   10.87    48.11    35.21      C         893
     including            309.98   316.96    3.10    66.86    46.68
     including            324.22   332.34    3.61    79.75    58.20
    620-517-44    420     313.74   349.42   16.46    37.03    16.12      C         902
     including            313.74   317.60    1.78   223.98    65.13
     including            337.55   341.95    2.03    75.01    44.81
    620-517-45    411     295.00   300.00    2.16      -        -     Dyke out     874
    760-502-03    210     143.90   148.55    3.08     2.38     2.38      C         859


TABLE 4

                                          NEAR MINE

                                        (EXTENSION 1)
                                                                                Vertical
                                                                                  depth
                                                                                   of
                                             True    Uncut     Cut             Intersectio
                 Length    From      To     Width    Grade    Grade                 n
    Hole Number (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t Au) (g/t Au)   Zone    (metres)
    620-524-22    261     206.00   209.53    2.42     0.87     0.87      C         758
    620-524-23    285     245.48   249.50    2.39     0.29     0.29      C         797
    620-524-24    291     235.64   241.16    3.16    11.50     9.42      C         801
    620-524-25    336     280.43   290.63    5.02     2.07     2.07      C         852
    620-524-26    335     269.48   277.63    4.10     7.90     5.91      C         833
    620-524-27    405     339.71   349.50    4.44    57.71    29.15      C         911
     including            341.50   346.00    2.04   117.88    55.76
     including            342.52   344.60    0.94   229.41    95.00
    620-524-28    330     257.92   266.00    4.30    23.64    15.56      C         819
     including            259.72   262.97    1.73    57.21    37.13
     including            260.23   260.64    0.22   254.20    95.00
    620-524-29    501     388.54   394.58    2.25     0.79     0.79      C         947
    620-524-34    300     223.41   226.75    2.09     0.32     0.32      C         782
    620-524-35    330     244.88   252.00    3.83     8.12     8.12      C         816
    620-524-36    387     268.90   286.40    8.49     6.09     6.09      C         849
    620-524-37    330     254.90   260.70    3.10    13.65    13.65      C         821
    620-538-01    186     145.70   148.22    2.52     5.98     5.98      C         601
    620-538-05    231     194.77   197.45    2.37     0.12     0.12      C         686


TABLE 5

                                          NEAR MINE

                                        (EXTENSION 2)
                                                                                Vertical
                                                                                  depth
                                                                                   of
                                             True    Uncut     Cut             Intersectio
                 Length    From      To     Width    Grade    Grade                 n
    Hole Number (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t Au) (g/t Au)   Zone    (metres)
    620-543-33    210     185.00   187.50    2.17     0.13     0.13     E1E        690
    620-543-37    295     259.96   265.00    3.37     0.61     0.61     E1E        776
    620-543-38    177     140.42   142.82    2.37    20.56    20.21     E1E        618
     including            142.22   142.82    0.59    71.32    69.89
    620-543-40    240     207.50   210.20    2.22     4.35     4.35     E1E        701
    620-543-41    222     196.91   199.42    2.16     3.35     3.35     E1E        687
    620-543-43    360     270.62   280.10    5.43    10.65    10.65     E1E        823
    620-543-44    402     303.60   325.60   11.34     2.84     2.84     E1E        868
    620-543-45    333     245.00   251.90    4.18     0.73     0.73     E1E        792
    620-543-46    360     283.70   290.80    3.79     5.12     5.12     E1E        834
    620-543-47    390     304.61   309.73    2.59    10.85    10.85     E1E        859
    620-543-48    141     107.16   110.17    2.73     0.30     0.30     E1E        558
    620-543-49    138     105.40   109.20    3.42     3.41     3.41     E1E        559
    620-543-50    135     111.50   115.00    3.06     0.01     0.01     E1E        557
    620-543-51    141     118.76   122.76    3.84     0.72     0.72     E1E        580
    620-543-52    198     173.00   176.15    2.90     3.99     3.99     E1E        662
    620-543-53    157     132.79   135.17    2.36     8.34     8.34     E1E        605
    620-543-54    159     124.50   127.35    2.78     1.71     1.71     E1E        582
    620-545-01    171     141.00   144.00    2.91     0.12     0.12     E1E        583
    620-545-02    186     162.28   164.95    2.63     3.60     3.60     E1E        603
    620-548-01    147     126.27   129.79    3.31     5.31     5.31     E1E        559
    620-548-02    147     127.70   130.15    2.27     8.93     8.93     E1E        557
    620-548-03    150     130.07   133.58    3.13     6.13     6.13     E1E        554


TABLE 6

                         DEEP DRILLING AND LATERAL EAST DEEP DRILLING
                                                                                Vertical
                                                                                  depth
                                                                                   of
                                             True    Uncut     Cut             Intersectio
                 Length    From      To     Width    Grade    Grade                 n
    Hole Number (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t Au) (g/t Au)   Zone    (metres)
     GD-586-01    975     780.23   785.20    3.56     4.02     4.02     E1E        658
    GD-586-02A    960     840.70   844.00    2.06    10.41    10.41     E1E        744
    GD-590-06A    897     749.02   757.00    4.94     2.09     2.09     E1E        674
     GD-590-07    963     779.00   781.65    1.56     1.97     1.97     E1E        716
    GD-586-03C   1,000    745.75   747.35    1.18     1.38     1.38     E1E        607


TABLE 7

                                    DEEP DRILLING PROGRAM
                                                                                Vertical
                                                                                  depth
                                                                                   of
                                             True    Uncut     Cut             Intersectio
                 Length    From      To     Width    Grade    Grade                 n
    Hole Number (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) (g/t Au) (g/t Au)   Zone    (metres)
       MH1-8     1,671   1,526.35 1,531.50   1.77     4.86     4.86     E1E       1,434
      MH1-9A     1,619   1,258.43 1,259.68   0.82    33.84    26.56      X        1,132
      MH1-9A     1,619   1,408.35 1,408.90   0.36    22.53    22.53      C        1,256
     including           1,258.43 1,258.77   0.22   121.75    95.00
      MH2A-4     1,457   1,210.49 1,216.32   4.12     4.91     4.91      X        1,074
      MH2A-4     1,457   1,331.70 1,340.65   6.38     5.66     5.66     E1E       1,172
      MH2A-5A    1,544   1,368.50 1,372.00   2.29    14.99    14.99     E1E       1,234
      MH2A-6     1,433   1,305.00 1,310.67   4.39     6.46     6.46     E1E       1,141
       MH3-7     1,607   1,384.80 1,404.40   5.60    10.25     8.41     E1E       1,278
     including           1,384.85 1,385.85   0.29    88.37    82.35
     including           1,399.50 1,400.00   0.14   154.80    95.00
       MH3-8     1,646   1,423.17 1,424.15   0.37     1.10     1.10     E1E       1,314
        MH4      1,500   1,059.77 1,069.56   7.42     1.36     1.36      X          895
       MH4-2     1,624   1,084.37 1,093.61   6.61     1.69     1.69      X          932
     including           1,086.40 1,089.90   2.50     3.80     3.80      X          936
       MH4-2     1,624   1,143.13 1,147.77   3.32     5.14     5.14      X          979
      MH4-3A     1,550   1,106.90 1,113.82   4.81    17.77    17.77      X          951
     including           1,108.34 1,109.96   1.13    65.26    65.26
        MH5      1,500   1,105.50 1,108.85   2.54     3.89     3.89      X          967
        MH5      1,500   1,172.80 1,175.20   1.82     1.73     1.73      X        1,021
        MH5      1,500   1,304.35 1,308.20   2.92     3.48     3.48      X        1,128
        MH5      1,500   1,313.35 1,316.30   2.23     7.11     7.11      G1       1,135
     including           1,314.00 1,314.30   0.23    55.17    55.17

Renaud Adams,President and CEO, Phone: +1-416-368-0291 ext. 101; Anne Day, Vice-President, Investor Relations, Phone: +1-416-368-0291 ext. 105


© 2016 PR Newswire