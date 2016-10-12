sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 12.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.10.2016 | 12:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, October 12

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 12 October 2016

Name of applicant:EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
Name of scheme:N/A
Period of return:From:12 April 2016To:12 October 2016
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

Name of contact:Kenneth J. Greig
Telephone number of contact:0131 270 3800

© 2016 PR Newswire