

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell slightly on Wednesday, as the battered sterling rebounded on Brexit-related developments and investors pondered the timing of the next U.S. rate increase.



The pound climbed over 1 percent against the dollar after the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May allowed the call to let the U.K. Parliament to decide on the Brexit strategy.



Investors look to the release of minutes from the latest FOMC meeting later today and a speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday to see if there will be any rate hike in November or December.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 21 points or 0.29 percent at 7,050 in midday trading after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.



Shares of Premier Foods slumped more than 14 percent. The food manufacturer lowered its full-year revenue outlook after posting a drop in second-quarter sales due to warm weather.



Domino's Pizza Group tumbled 4 percent despite reporting a rise in Q3 underlying sales in the U.K.



Fresnillo lost 2 percent. The miner backed its full-year output forecast after reporting higher gold and silver output in the third quarter.



Shares of Marston's dropped 1.5 percent despite the company delivering another year of solid progress with underlying growth across all of its pub divisions and continued outstanding performance from its market-leading beer business.



