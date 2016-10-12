BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 11 October 2016 were: 297.61p Capital only (undiluted) 297.61p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares) 301.99p Including current year income (undiluted) 301.99p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 11 October 2016, the Company now has 102,078,113 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 8,250,825 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).