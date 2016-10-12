sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.10.2016 | 12:41
Schrift ändern:
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 11

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 11 October 2016 were:

297.61p  Capital only (undiluted)
297.61p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
301.99p  Including current year income (undiluted)
301.99p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 11 October 2016,
the Company now has 102,078,113 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 8,250,825
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

