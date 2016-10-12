

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation eased in September after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in September, slightly slower than August's 0.7 percent climb. The measure has been rising since March 2015.



Excluding unprocessed food and energy, core inflation moderated to 0.5 percent in September from 0.6 percent a month ago.



Prices of unprocessed food grew 2.4 percent, while those of energy products dropped by 2.7 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices increased 0.7 percent from August, when it decreased by 0.2 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, climbed 0.7 percent annually in September, following a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month.



