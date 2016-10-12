ITT Inc., (NYSE:ITT) through its Cannon brand, will introduce a next-generation, ultra-fast DC charging solution that dramatically reduces electric vehicle charging time at eCarTec 2016 in Munich, booth 212, hall A5, Oct. 18-20.

At the world's largest business-to-business trade show for electric and hybrid mobility, ITT will debut its high-performance, cooled ultra-fast charging DC solution as well as an improved contact system for its global portfolio of AC charging solutions. The company's extensive custom design and engineering capabilities will also be on display.

"One of the main obstacles to widespread adoption of electric vehicles is lengthy charging times," said Gary Ashurst, vice president and general manager of the ITT Interconnect Solutions transportation and industrial business unit. "Our new cooled ultra-fast DC charging system delivers the charge required for 60 miles/100km within 3 to 5 minutes a charging speed that will help accelerate public adoption of electric vehicles."

Among the products ITT will showcase at the 2016 eCarTec are the following:

Cooled Ultra-Fast Charging DC Solution This breakthrough, liquid-cooled connector and cable design enables ultra-fast EV charge cycles with tested amperages of 400A at 1000V. The high power density is facilitated by a dielectric cooling liquid that runs from the cable throughout the connector's contact system. The solution has a weight optimized cable design and minimized cable diameter delivering a highly flexible, ergonomic and easy-to-use solution for the global e-mobility market.

Improved AC Contact System This state-of-the-art contact system for ITT's AC charging solutions features multiple enhancements over the previous generation. Precision-engineered canted coil spring power contacts allow for minimal mechanical stress of contact partners, minimal resistance of charge current and increased resistance to misalignment. The design changes lead to significantly minimized power losses during the charging process and an extended lifetime.

Global portfolio of AC Interconnect Solutions - In accordance with all key regional standards IEC, SAE and GB/T- ITT offers a comprehensive line of AC charging solutions for electric vehicles. Connectors are available with an amperage range from 16A to 80A, single and triple phase variants, with low contact resistance and a minimum of 10,000 mating cycles.

- In accordance with all key regional standards IEC, SAE and GB/T- ITT offers a comprehensive line of AC charging solutions for electric vehicles. Connectors are available with an amperage range from 16A to 80A, single and triple phase variants, with low contact resistance and a minimum of 10,000 mating cycles.

Visit ITT at booth 212 in Hall A5 at the Messe München exhibition center to learn more about how our interconnect solutions continue to shape the e-mobility market.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. This work is made possible by the talent and innovation of committed ITT employees in more than 35 countries who create trusted products and brands such as Goulds Pumps, KONI shock absorbers, Cannon connectors and Enidine energy absorption devices. Founded in 1920, ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y. and generated 2015 revenues of $2.5 billion.

ITT Interconnect Solutions' Cannon and Veam brands are leading global manufacturers of connector products serving international customers in the aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation and industrial end markets. ITT's Interconnect Solutions business manufactures and supplies a variety of connectors and interconnects that make it possible to transfer data, signal and power in an increasingly connected world. For more information, visit www.ittcannon.com.

